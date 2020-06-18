AI SoC design and verification platform touted

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute on Tuesday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) design and verification platform that it said could help academic institutions reduce the time and cost required to develop AI-related chips.

The platform, which has been in use for more than two years, is helping research and development teams concentrate on the development of AI acceleration circuits, the key technology for developing AI chips, the institute said at a news conference in Taipei.

That is making it easier for academic institutions to create SoCs for biomedical applications and to verify their functions, said the institute, part of the National Applied Research Laboratories.

National Applied Research Laboratories acting president Yeh Wen-kuan, center, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute associate research fellow Chang Yu-tsang, third right, Synopsys Taiwan Co president Robert Li, second right, and academic researchers pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei on June 16. Photo: CNA

Institute associate research fellow Chang Yu-tsang (張育蒼) said that many technology companies have invested in research and development of AI chips.

Apple Inc has been developing its own chips since the release of the iPhone 8, he said.

However, such research and development requires cutting-edge technology, as well as large investments in researchers, time and money, creating a high threshold for entry into the AI chip design field, he added.

The institute’s platform — which uses Synopsys Inc’s DesignWare ARC processor cores, and provides an AI SoC design and verification environment — is lowering that threshold for academic researchers, Chang said.

Research teams at National Taiwan University, National Chiao Tung University, National Chung Hsing University and National Sun Yat-sen University have been using the platform to develop chips for biomedical, autonomous vehicle and unmanned underwater vehicle applications, the institute said.

Synopsys Taiwan Co Ltd (台灣新思科技) president Robert Li (李明哲) said that the keys to AI chip design include a standardized platform, customized applications and smart software.

The platform, which meets those goals, should accelerate the design of new chips by academic researchers and help Taiwan seize opportunities in the global AI applications market, Li said.