JAPAN

BOJ boosts virus aid

The central bank yesterday ramped up aid for businesses struggling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic as it attempts to ease the recession in the world’s third-largest economy. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) expanded its zero-interest loan program to firms to ￥90 trillion (US$837 billion) from ￥55 trillion. Its total war chest for companies amounts to ￥110 trillion when corporate bond purchases are taken into account. The bank made no changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy framework, which involves unlimited purchases of government bonds and a negative interest rate.

THAILAND

Tourism plan approved

The government yesterday approved a plan worth 22.4 billion baht (US$720 million) to boost domestic tourism as the nation’s borders remain closed to foreign tourists because of the pandemic. Under the plan, visitors would pay 60 percent of hotel accommodation bills and the government covers the rest, up to 3,000 baht per night and for no more than five nights, the Cabinet said in a statement. Other benefits include discounts for air tickets and concessionary travel packages for 1.2 million health workers and volunteers. The program is to run from July 1 to Oct. 31 and would cover a maximum of 5 million room nights and 2 million air tickets.

NETHERLANDS

Economy to shrink 6.4%

The nation’s economy is set for an unprecedented decline this year, as efforts to contain the pandemic brought large parts of the country to a virtual standstill in the past few months. The eurozone’s fifth-largest economy is set to shrink by 6.4 percent this year, before rebounding with growth of 3.3 percent next year, government policy adviser CPB said yesterday. A new spike in infections in coming months could lead to another year of recession next year, the government’s economic policy adviser said, while unemployment would jump to more than 10 percent.

AVIATION

Qatar to cut pilot salaries

Qatar Airways is to slash some pilots’ salaries and make others redundant to offset the revenue collapse caused by the pandemic, it said in a memo seen by reporters on Monday. The Persian Gulf airline has been hit by airport closures and travel bans imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. “In the upcoming weeks many of our captains, senior first officers, first officers and cadet pilots will be made redundant,” chief flight operations officer Jassim al-Haroon wrote to pilots in a memo dated June 4. More junior pilots would face an immediate 15 percent cut to their salaries, although the measures would not be applied to the airline’s Qatari pilots, the memo added.

AUTOMAKERS

JLR sees China rebound

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it is seeing the beginnings of a demand rebound in China as the world’s second-largest economy opens up after months of inactivity amid the pandemic. While JLR lost ￡501 million (US$630 million) before tax in the three months that ended on March 31, sales in China last month rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier as all of its retailers there reopened for business, according to a statement on Monday. The UK’s largest automaker is also seeing improvements in the US and Europe, although the UK and other countries have yet to recover from lockdowns.