JAPAN
BOJ boosts virus aid
The central bank yesterday ramped up aid for businesses struggling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic as it attempts to ease the recession in the world’s third-largest economy. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) expanded its zero-interest loan program to firms to ￥90 trillion (US$837 billion) from ￥55 trillion. Its total war chest for companies amounts to ￥110 trillion when corporate bond purchases are taken into account. The bank made no changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy framework, which involves unlimited purchases of government bonds and a negative interest rate.
THAILAND
Tourism plan approved
The government yesterday approved a plan worth 22.4 billion baht (US$720 million) to boost domestic tourism as the nation’s borders remain closed to foreign tourists because of the pandemic. Under the plan, visitors would pay 60 percent of hotel accommodation bills and the government covers the rest, up to 3,000 baht per night and for no more than five nights, the Cabinet said in a statement. Other benefits include discounts for air tickets and concessionary travel packages for 1.2 million health workers and volunteers. The program is to run from July 1 to Oct. 31 and would cover a maximum of 5 million room nights and 2 million air tickets.
NETHERLANDS
Economy to shrink 6.4%
The nation’s economy is set for an unprecedented decline this year, as efforts to contain the pandemic brought large parts of the country to a virtual standstill in the past few months. The eurozone’s fifth-largest economy is set to shrink by 6.4 percent this year, before rebounding with growth of 3.3 percent next year, government policy adviser CPB said yesterday. A new spike in infections in coming months could lead to another year of recession next year, the government’s economic policy adviser said, while unemployment would jump to more than 10 percent.
AVIATION
Qatar to cut pilot salaries
Qatar Airways is to slash some pilots’ salaries and make others redundant to offset the revenue collapse caused by the pandemic, it said in a memo seen by reporters on Monday. The Persian Gulf airline has been hit by airport closures and travel bans imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. “In the upcoming weeks many of our captains, senior first officers, first officers and cadet pilots will be made redundant,” chief flight operations officer Jassim al-Haroon wrote to pilots in a memo dated June 4. More junior pilots would face an immediate 15 percent cut to their salaries, although the measures would not be applied to the airline’s Qatari pilots, the memo added.
AUTOMAKERS
JLR sees China rebound
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it is seeing the beginnings of a demand rebound in China as the world’s second-largest economy opens up after months of inactivity amid the pandemic. While JLR lost ￡501 million (US$630 million) before tax in the three months that ended on March 31, sales in China last month rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier as all of its retailers there reopened for business, according to a statement on Monday. The UK’s largest automaker is also seeing improvements in the US and Europe, although the UK and other countries have yet to recover from lockdowns.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled