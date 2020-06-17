Switzerland’s economy is to suffer its worst downturn in decades this year as the COVID-19 pandemic damages output and jobs, the government said yesterday, but the downturn would be less severe than initially feared.
Swiss GDP is to fall 6.2 percent this year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said, the worst downturn since 1975, when the country was hit by the aftermath of the oil price shocks.
Unemployment is forecast to rise to 3.8 percent this year, as foreign trade suffers, consumer spending shrinks and companies emerge slowly from shutdowns imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Still, the forecast was a slight improvement from the 6.7 percent downturn in GDP foreseen by the Swiss government’s economists in their April statement, and compares favorably with other European countries.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and has said that the UK could suffer an 11.5 percent slump this year. Downturns of 11.4 percent are expected in France and 11.3 percent in Italy.
The Swiss government expects a gradual recovery during the second half of this year, provided a massive second wave of the disease along with severe restrictions does not occur.
For next year, the secretariat has forecast underlying economic growth of 4.9 percent, although unemployment would remain high by Swiss standards at 4.1 percent.
“Switzerland’s economy has been fairly resilient in an international comparison,” Mirabaud Group chief economist Gero Jung said.
“Switzerland has been very quick to respond to the crisis, with the government’s stimulus package being massive, totaling more than SF60 billion (US$63.22 billion) or close to 10 percent of domestic GDP,” he said.
More than SF15 billion in emergency loans have also been handed out to nearly 130,000 businesses. About 1.9 million people — or 37 percent of the workforce — have applied for short-time working compensation.
The Swiss lockdown to prevent the disease’s spread was also less severe than in other countries, while the country’s large pharmaceuticals sector has continued to thrive.
