The US government is to allow Chinese airlines four flights a week into its airports, an expansion following China’s announcement that it would permit the same number of operations by the Americans.
In the latest action, after weeks of diplomatic wrangling on passenger flights between the two nations, the US Department of Transportation on Monday issued an order that doubles the number of operations permitted to and from the US by China-based carriers.
The US had earlier threatened to cut off all flights from China if Beijing did not stop blocking US carriers. Three US airlines, which had halted flights to China earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to resume service. Both sides have gradually expanded the number of flights.
Earlier this month, the department accused the Civil Aviation Authority of China of being “unable to communicate definitively” when it would allow US airlines to resume flights.
Delta Air Lines Inc plans to start flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit. United Airlines Holdings Inc had sought to resume three routes to China this month, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans. American Airlines Group Inc has said it wants to begin flying again to China later in the year.
The department said in a news release that it is seeking a return to pre-pandemic flight levels and would grant additional flights to Chinese airlines if that nation relaxes restrictions on US carriers.
In early January, there had been approximately 325 weekly scheduled flights between the two countries.
That fell to only 20 per week by four Chinese carriers by the middle of February, the department said.
Separately, United is to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks on its flights, punctuating US carriers’ stricter approach to safety amid mounting concerns about new COVID-19 infections.
Starting tomorrow, passengers flouting the rules are to be placed on an internal travel-restriction list for a “time to be determined pending a comprehensive incident review,” United said in a statement on Monday.
The rules exempt small children and people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled