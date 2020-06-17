US raises flights by Chinese carriers

GRADUAL INCREASE: The transportation department said it seeks to return the number of flights from China to pre-pandemic levels of about 325 flights per week

Bloomberg





The US government is to allow Chinese airlines four flights a week into its airports, an expansion following China’s announcement that it would permit the same number of operations by the Americans.

In the latest action, after weeks of diplomatic wrangling on passenger flights between the two nations, the US Department of Transportation on Monday issued an order that doubles the number of operations permitted to and from the US by China-based carriers.

The US had earlier threatened to cut off all flights from China if Beijing did not stop blocking US carriers. Three US airlines, which had halted flights to China earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to resume service. Both sides have gradually expanded the number of flights.

Earlier this month, the department accused the Civil Aviation Authority of China of being “unable to communicate definitively” when it would allow US airlines to resume flights.

Delta Air Lines Inc plans to start flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit. United Airlines Holdings Inc had sought to resume three routes to China this month, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans. American Airlines Group Inc has said it wants to begin flying again to China later in the year.

The department said in a news release that it is seeking a return to pre-pandemic flight levels and would grant additional flights to Chinese airlines if that nation relaxes restrictions on US carriers.

In early January, there had been approximately 325 weekly scheduled flights between the two countries.

That fell to only 20 per week by four Chinese carriers by the middle of February, the department said.

Separately, United is to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks on its flights, punctuating US carriers’ stricter approach to safety amid mounting concerns about new COVID-19 infections.

Starting tomorrow, passengers flouting the rules are to be placed on an internal travel-restriction list for a “time to be determined pending a comprehensive incident review,” United said in a statement on Monday.

The rules exempt small children and people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings.