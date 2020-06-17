Fed ensures firms can tap bond market

‘RECOVERING’: The Fed’s announcement that it would purchase existing bonds on the open market, instead of newly issued debt, boosted Wall Street and Asian equities

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Federal Reserve on Monday said that it would begin purchasing corporate bonds as part of a previously announced plan to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program would purchase existing bonds on the open market, as opposed to newly issued debt. The central bank said it would seek to build a “broad and diversified” portfolio that would mimic a bond-market index.

The bonds would have to be from highly rated, investment-grade companies, or ones that fit that description before the viral outbreak struck.

The announcement boosted the stock market, which was already rebounding from early losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent to 3,066.59, which is 9.4 percent below its record set in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to finish at 25,763.16 after earlier falling as much as 762 points. The NASDAQ Composite added 1.4 percent to 9,726.02.

Asian shares rose yesterday, following Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 3.2 percent to 22,212.62. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 4.5 percent to 2,123.35, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.7 percent to 5,932.40. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.6 percent to 24,403.92. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.9 percent to 2,916.07.

“In case the generosity of the Fed was in any doubt, it is not. Global equity markets are recovering quickly,” after the Fed announcement, AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a report.

The Fed’s purchases should hold down corporate bond yields, making it cheaper for companies to borrow.

However, by also lowering the return from investing in those bonds, the Fed’s actions will likely encourage investors to shift money from corporate bonds to stocks in hopes of achieving a higher return.

When the Fed announced its bond-purchase program in March, few companies were able to issue bonds. Banks and other large investors were dumping assets in favor of cash.

New research has found that simply by announcing the program, the Fed was able to encourage more bond trading and improve the market’s efficiency.

The Fed has said it would buy up to US$750 billion of corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds made up of corporate bonds.

The US Department of the Treasury has provided the Fed US$75 billion of taxpayer funds to offset any losses that occur from the investments.

Separately on Monday, the US Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said that banks can now register to participate in the Fed’s Main Street Lending program, which is intended to funnel more credit to small and medium-sized businesses.

Under the Main Street facility, the Fed is to buy 95 percent of a loan from a participating bank, which removes most credit risk from the bank and frees up more capital for lending. The loans can be made to companies that either have up to 15,000 employees or US$5 billion in revenue.

Lenders “are encouraged to begin making Main Street program loans immediately,” the Boston Fed said.

The department has also provided US$75 billion to offset losses on Main Street loans, which can range from US$250,000 to US$300 million.

The Fed has said it would spend up to US$600 billion on Main Street.

Fed officials have depicted the program as one aimed at companies that might be too large for the US government’s small business loan program, and too small for its bond-buying program.