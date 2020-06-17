The US Federal Reserve on Monday said that it would begin purchasing corporate bonds as part of a previously announced plan to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program would purchase existing bonds on the open market, as opposed to newly issued debt. The central bank said it would seek to build a “broad and diversified” portfolio that would mimic a bond-market index.
The bonds would have to be from highly rated, investment-grade companies, or ones that fit that description before the viral outbreak struck.
The announcement boosted the stock market, which was already rebounding from early losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent to 3,066.59, which is 9.4 percent below its record set in February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to finish at 25,763.16 after earlier falling as much as 762 points. The NASDAQ Composite added 1.4 percent to 9,726.02.
Asian shares rose yesterday, following Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 3.2 percent to 22,212.62. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 4.5 percent to 2,123.35, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.7 percent to 5,932.40. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.6 percent to 24,403.92. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.9 percent to 2,916.07.
“In case the generosity of the Fed was in any doubt, it is not. Global equity markets are recovering quickly,” after the Fed announcement, AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a report.
The Fed’s purchases should hold down corporate bond yields, making it cheaper for companies to borrow.
However, by also lowering the return from investing in those bonds, the Fed’s actions will likely encourage investors to shift money from corporate bonds to stocks in hopes of achieving a higher return.
When the Fed announced its bond-purchase program in March, few companies were able to issue bonds. Banks and other large investors were dumping assets in favor of cash.
New research has found that simply by announcing the program, the Fed was able to encourage more bond trading and improve the market’s efficiency.
The Fed has said it would buy up to US$750 billion of corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds made up of corporate bonds.
The US Department of the Treasury has provided the Fed US$75 billion of taxpayer funds to offset any losses that occur from the investments.
Separately on Monday, the US Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said that banks can now register to participate in the Fed’s Main Street Lending program, which is intended to funnel more credit to small and medium-sized businesses.
Under the Main Street facility, the Fed is to buy 95 percent of a loan from a participating bank, which removes most credit risk from the bank and frees up more capital for lending. The loans can be made to companies that either have up to 15,000 employees or US$5 billion in revenue.
Lenders “are encouraged to begin making Main Street program loans immediately,” the Boston Fed said.
The department has also provided US$75 billion to offset losses on Main Street loans, which can range from US$250,000 to US$300 million.
The Fed has said it would spend up to US$600 billion on Main Street.
Fed officials have depicted the program as one aimed at companies that might be too large for the US government’s small business loan program, and too small for its bond-buying program.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled