EQUITIES
US rally boosts TAIEX
The TAIEX yesterday staged a significant technical rebound from a session earlier, with investors encouraged by a rally on US markets after the Federal Reserve announced it would pump more funds into the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Buying on the local bourse was seen across the board, led by the bellwether electronics sector, while shares of financial and old-economy companies that own large property assets also attracted bargain hunting, pushing the benchmark index past 11,500 points by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 205.38 points, or 1.82 percent, at 11,511.64, on turnover of NT$180.396 billion (US$6.07 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$18.49 billion of shares after a net sale of NT$15.65 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang income rebounds
Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday posted pretax income of NT$1.51 million for last month, down from NT$259 million a year earlier, but up from a loss of NT$113 million in April. The company, which supplies bumpers, grilles and fenders to global auto brands, attributed the monthly improvement to resumed market activity after more nations eased their COVID-19 lockdown measures. Pretax income in the first five months totaled NT$274 million, compared with NT$1.087 billion in the same period last year, or pretax earnings per share of NT$0.56. The company said that it is confident about the outlook, citing its operations in China returning to normal levels.
SILICON WAFERS
Hsinchu fab ceremony held
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier, yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of a 12-inch fab in Hsinchu. The capacity expansion is aimed to meet rising customer demand for advanced chips, GlobalWafers said in a statement. The company said it has repatriated NT$10 billion to Taiwan to fund the project, which is expected to be completed in two years. GlobalWafers last week posted revenue of NT$4.33 billion for last month, down 11.8 percent year-on-year, with cumulative revenue in the first five months falling 11.95 percent to NT$22.15 billion.
TELECOMS
Hiring campaign announced
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) plans to launch a new hiring campaign in August offering 600 entry-level jobs, the company announced on Monday. The additional recruitment comes after the company completed a university campus hiring campaign at the weekend ahead of the launch of its 5G commercial service. Chunghwa Telecom said that it received more than 2,000 applicants from new graduates contending for about 500 positions. The telecom aims to hire about 1,800 new employees this year, it said.
ELECTRONICS
Sercomm dividend approved
Shareholders of telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) on Monday approved a cash dividend of NT$3 per common share at the company’s annual general meeting. That represented a payout ratio of 71 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$4.21 last year. As companies launch 5G commercial services around the world, Sercomm expects increased demand for its broadband routers, hubs and switches, as well as commercial networking equipment and base stations, Sercomm chairman Paul Wang (王伯元) said.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled