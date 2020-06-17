Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

US rally boosts TAIEX

The TAIEX yesterday staged a significant technical rebound from a session earlier, with investors encouraged by a rally on US markets after the Federal Reserve announced it would pump more funds into the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Buying on the local bourse was seen across the board, led by the bellwether electronics sector, while shares of financial and old-economy companies that own large property assets also attracted bargain hunting, pushing the benchmark index past 11,500 points by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 205.38 points, or 1.82 percent, at 11,511.64, on turnover of NT$180.396 billion (US$6.07 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$18.49 billion of shares after a net sale of NT$15.65 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang income rebounds

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday posted pretax income of NT$1.51 million for last month, down from NT$259 million a year earlier, but up from a loss of NT$113 million in April. The company, which supplies bumpers, grilles and fenders to global auto brands, attributed the monthly improvement to resumed market activity after more nations eased their COVID-19 lockdown measures. Pretax income in the first five months totaled NT$274 million, compared with NT$1.087 billion in the same period last year, or pretax earnings per share of NT$0.56. The company said that it is confident about the outlook, citing its operations in China returning to normal levels.

SILICON WAFERS

Hsinchu fab ceremony held

GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier, yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of a 12-inch fab in Hsinchu. The capacity expansion is aimed to meet rising customer demand for advanced chips, GlobalWafers said in a statement. The company said it has repatriated NT$10 billion to Taiwan to fund the project, which is expected to be completed in two years. GlobalWafers last week posted revenue of NT$4.33 billion for last month, down 11.8 percent year-on-year, with cumulative revenue in the first five months falling 11.95 percent to NT$22.15 billion.

TELECOMS

Hiring campaign announced

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) plans to launch a new hiring campaign in August offering 600 entry-level jobs, the company announced on Monday. The additional recruitment comes after the company completed a university campus hiring campaign at the weekend ahead of the launch of its 5G commercial service. Chunghwa Telecom said that it received more than 2,000 applicants from new graduates contending for about 500 positions. The telecom aims to hire about 1,800 new employees this year, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Sercomm dividend approved

Shareholders of telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) on Monday approved a cash dividend of NT$3 per common share at the company’s annual general meeting. That represented a payout ratio of 71 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$4.21 last year. As companies launch 5G commercial services around the world, Sercomm expects increased demand for its broadband routers, hubs and switches, as well as commercial networking equipment and base stations, Sercomm chairman Paul Wang (王伯元) said.