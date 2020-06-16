World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Home sales recover

Home sales rebounded last month as more buyers got used to virtual real-estate viewings with the city-state still under COVID-19 lockdown. The number of new units sold jumped 75 percent to 486 last month, compared with just 277 in April, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. Still, sales for last month were about 50 percent lower than a year earlier. While Singapore has started to slowly ease the two-month lockdown, display units remain closed and viewings are not allowed. That means a proper recovery in sales could only be expected from next month, analysts said.

INDONESIA

Surplus soars as imports fall

The nation posted a far larger trade surplus than forecast of US$2.1 billion last month, as a 42 percent decline in imports outweighed a larger-than-expected drop in exports, Statistics Indonesia said yesterday. Imports fell for an 11th straight month, underscoring concerns about the health of an economy that relies heavily on consumer spending. Partial lockdowns to curb the virus have hurt demand and economic growth. The government now expects GDP to grow 2.3 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 5.3 percent, and has said it even could contract by 0.4 percent in a worst-case scenario.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Israel, Moderna in talks

Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its COVID-19 vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, news Web site YNET reported on Sunday. YNET, quoting unnamed officials at the Ministry of Health, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report. Moderna on Thursday confirmed it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine next month. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca PLC on Saturday said it signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus.

EQUITIES

Bank bullish on stocks

Stock market gains have further to run and investors are still underpricing the scale of the world’s COVID-19 recovery, investment bank Morgan Stanley said in an outlook note. “While the last four months have been exceptional, we think that this cycle has been, and will be, more ‘normal’ than appreciated,” said Andrew Sheets, the bank’s chief cross-asset strategist. “We think that stocks and credit will be modestly higher and tighter over the next 12 months,” he said. The bank forecasts the S&P 500 index at 3,350 points and benchmark US 10-year yields at 1.3 percent by the middle of next year. The S&P 500 closed at 3,041.31 points on Friday and US 10-year yields last sat at 0.6625 percent.

FURNITURE

IKEA plans to return aid

IKEA is in talks about returning aid granted by nine countries to subsidize furloughs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic because its business is recovering faster than expected, the Financial Times reported. The global furniture retailer is negotiating with Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the US, retail operations manager Tolga Oncu at Ingka Group, which controls IKEA, told the paper. At the start of the crisis, IKEA had expected sales to drop off between 70 and 80 percent as it faced store closures, he told the paper. Now, all but 23 of its stores have reopened and sales are being buoyed by pent-up demand, he said.