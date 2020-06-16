SINGAPORE
Home sales recover
Home sales rebounded last month as more buyers got used to virtual real-estate viewings with the city-state still under COVID-19 lockdown. The number of new units sold jumped 75 percent to 486 last month, compared with just 277 in April, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. Still, sales for last month were about 50 percent lower than a year earlier. While Singapore has started to slowly ease the two-month lockdown, display units remain closed and viewings are not allowed. That means a proper recovery in sales could only be expected from next month, analysts said.
INDONESIA
Surplus soars as imports fall
The nation posted a far larger trade surplus than forecast of US$2.1 billion last month, as a 42 percent decline in imports outweighed a larger-than-expected drop in exports, Statistics Indonesia said yesterday. Imports fell for an 11th straight month, underscoring concerns about the health of an economy that relies heavily on consumer spending. Partial lockdowns to curb the virus have hurt demand and economic growth. The government now expects GDP to grow 2.3 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 5.3 percent, and has said it even could contract by 0.4 percent in a worst-case scenario.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Israel, Moderna in talks
Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its COVID-19 vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, news Web site YNET reported on Sunday. YNET, quoting unnamed officials at the Ministry of Health, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report. Moderna on Thursday confirmed it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine next month. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca PLC on Saturday said it signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus.
EQUITIES
Bank bullish on stocks
Stock market gains have further to run and investors are still underpricing the scale of the world’s COVID-19 recovery, investment bank Morgan Stanley said in an outlook note. “While the last four months have been exceptional, we think that this cycle has been, and will be, more ‘normal’ than appreciated,” said Andrew Sheets, the bank’s chief cross-asset strategist. “We think that stocks and credit will be modestly higher and tighter over the next 12 months,” he said. The bank forecasts the S&P 500 index at 3,350 points and benchmark US 10-year yields at 1.3 percent by the middle of next year. The S&P 500 closed at 3,041.31 points on Friday and US 10-year yields last sat at 0.6625 percent.
FURNITURE
IKEA plans to return aid
IKEA is in talks about returning aid granted by nine countries to subsidize furloughs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic because its business is recovering faster than expected, the Financial Times reported. The global furniture retailer is negotiating with Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the US, retail operations manager Tolga Oncu at Ingka Group, which controls IKEA, told the paper. At the start of the crisis, IKEA had expected sales to drop off between 70 and 80 percent as it faced store closures, he told the paper. Now, all but 23 of its stores have reopened and sales are being buoyed by pent-up demand, he said.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six