China’s factory output rose again last month, while retail sales contracted at a slower pace after collapsing at the start of the year, but officials warned the country faced a rocky recovery as it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis.
Industrial production expanded 4.4 percent last month, up from 3.9 percent in April, the Chinese Bureau for National Statistics (NBS) said.
The reading was slightly short of the 5 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey, but is a sharp improvement on the 13.5 percent collapse in the first two months of the year.
Photo: Bloomberg
Retail sales remained in negative territory, shrinking 2.8 percent last month, and while it was also worse than a forecast contraction of 2 percent, it was much better than the 7.5 percent slump in April.
Consumer spending is increasingly crucial for the Chinese economy, as leaders look to transition it from one driven by investment and exports, and has taken on more importance with overseas markets battered by the virus.
However, sluggish spending indicates that people are still anxious about returning to their normal lives.
Jiang Yuan (江源), deputy director of the industry department at the bureau, yesterday said that the recovery of some industries and products weakened last month, adding that “the external environment is complex, and the stable operation of the industrial economy still faces many difficulties and uncertainties.”
China’s property market improved, with new home sales jumping 9.7 percent year-on-year last month owing to pent-up demand.
However, fixed-asset investments shrunk 6.3 percent on-year in January-May — slightly more than the 6 percent forecast — having plunged 10.3 percent in the first four months.
During past downturns, Beijing has banked on higher infrastructure spending to lead a recovery, and cement and steel mills have already cranked up furnaces to more than 92 percent of capacity.
Unemployment — which has climbed this year — shrank slightly to 5.9 percent, from 6 percent in April.
“The bulk of job losses from COVID-19 were among migrant workers, who are not properly accounted for in the survey,” said Martin Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics.
However, he said there are “signs elsewhere that migrant job growth picked up in May, especially in the construction sector.”
Even so, analysts said there is still a lot of uncertainty among China’s spenders.
“The retail sales could be a one-off improvement from the May Golden Week long holiday,” ING Bank NV chief economist for Greater China economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.
The “unstable job market and healthcare concerns are the main factors slowing down the recovery ... [and] people were still spending carefully,” she added.
