EQUITIES
TAIEX dips on virus news
The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply lower by more than 100 points as investors reacted to a cluster of COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing, raising concerns of a possible second wave of infections. Selling focused on large-cap tech stocks, while buying rotated to select financial and property stocks to give some support to the broader market by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 123.68 points, or 1.08 percent, at 11,306.26 on turnover of NT$174.658 billion (US$5.86 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$15.63 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
FINANCE
Repatriation vows climb
The Ministry of Finance yesterday said that 488 companies and individuals have applied to repatriate NT$105.5 billion since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year. They have repatriated NT$91.7 billion to take advantage of preferential tax rates, the ministry said, adding that it expects companies to repatriate NT$130 billion in the law’s first year. The legislature in July last year passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例).
NETWORKING
D-Link investors flip board
D-Link Corp (友訊科技) chairman John Lee (李中旺) and his allies, led by Taiwan Steel Group (TSG, 台灣鋼鐵集團), yesterday won six seats on D-Link’s board at a shareholders’ meeting, which outranked the three seats held by former chairwoman Lori Hu (胡雪) and her allies. With the seats, including three independent directors, Lee and his allies would control the board. Lee yesterday was also re-elected as chairman at a board meeting. Hu and her son, Howard Kao (高宏毅), were also elected as directors on the board.
GAMING
X-Legend to shut unit
Online game publisher X-Legend Entertainment Co (傳奇網路) yesterday said its board of directors has approved shutting down a wholly owned subsidiary in South Korea, X-Legend Entertainment Korea Co. “In order to use the group’s resources effectively and make maximum profits for shareholders, the company’s board of directors decided to take the subsidiary out of business and apply for the cancelation of registration,” X-Legend said in a regulatory filing. The company, which set up the South Korean unit in May 2014, reported net profit of NT$100.64 million in the first quarter, down 40.1 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$0.91.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC suppliers look to US
Some of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) Taiwan-based suppliers said they would invest in the US to supply TSMC’s planned US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Semiconductor equipment supplier Marketech International Corp (帆宣), automation equipment maker Mirle Automation Corp (盟立) and electrical systems integration engineering services provider United Integrated Services Co (漢唐) said they plan to support TSMC in the new US project, news reports said. Analysts also said that material suppliers, including Kanto-PPC Inc (關東鑫林科技), Chang Chun Group (長春集團) and Shiny Chemical Industrial Co (勝一化工), would also support TSMC’s US fab.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six