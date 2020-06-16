Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX dips on virus news

The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply lower by more than 100 points as investors reacted to a cluster of COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing, raising concerns of a possible second wave of infections. Selling focused on large-cap tech stocks, while buying rotated to select financial and property stocks to give some support to the broader market by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 123.68 points, or 1.08 percent, at 11,306.26 on turnover of NT$174.658 billion (US$5.86 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$15.63 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

FINANCE

Repatriation vows climb

The Ministry of Finance yesterday said that 488 companies and individuals have applied to repatriate NT$105.5 billion since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year. They have repatriated NT$91.7 billion to take advantage of preferential tax rates, the ministry said, adding that it expects companies to repatriate NT$130 billion in the law’s first year. The legislature in July last year passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例).

NETWORKING

D-Link investors flip board

D-Link Corp (友訊科技) chairman John Lee (李中旺) and his allies, led by Taiwan Steel Group (TSG, 台灣鋼鐵集團), yesterday won six seats on D-Link’s board at a shareholders’ meeting, which outranked the three seats held by former chairwoman Lori Hu (胡雪) and her allies. With the seats, including three independent directors, Lee and his allies would control the board. Lee yesterday was also re-elected as chairman at a board meeting. Hu and her son, Howard Kao (高宏毅), were also elected as directors on the board.

GAMING

X-Legend to shut unit

Online game publisher X-Legend Entertainment Co (傳奇網路) yesterday said its board of directors has approved shutting down a wholly owned subsidiary in South Korea, X-Legend Entertainment Korea Co. “In order to use the group’s resources effectively and make maximum profits for shareholders, the company’s board of directors decided to take the subsidiary out of business and apply for the cancelation of registration,” X-Legend said in a regulatory filing. The company, which set up the South Korean unit in May 2014, reported net profit of NT$100.64 million in the first quarter, down 40.1 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$0.91.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC suppliers look to US

Some of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) Taiwan-based suppliers said they would invest in the US to supply TSMC’s planned US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Semiconductor equipment supplier Marketech International Corp (帆宣), automation equipment maker Mirle Automation Corp (盟立) and electrical systems integration engineering services provider United Integrated Services Co (漢唐) said they plan to support TSMC in the new US project, news reports said. Analysts also said that material suppliers, including Kanto-PPC Inc (關東鑫林科技), Chang Chun Group (長春集團) and Shiny Chemical Industrial Co (勝一化工), would also support TSMC’s US fab.