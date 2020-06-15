The amount invested in fixed assets by Taiwanese manufacturers in the first quarter rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$342.3 billion (US$11.5 billion) on strong demand for emerging technologies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported.
It was the seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in fixed investment.
The increase was largely because of the electronic components industry, which invested in technologies used in 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, the ministry said on Wednesday last week.
Fixed investment by electronic component makers accounted for 65.9 percent of all fixed investment in the manufacturing sector, and rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$225.5 billion, the ministry’s data showed.
Investment by the chemical industry rose 45.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$20.5 billion, as some petrochemical companies pushed for value-added product development, while others moved into the shopping mall business and poured funds into construction, the ministry said.
However, the metal industry saw its investment fall 24.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$10.1 billion, because of a relatively high base of comparison, the ministry said.
In the first quarter, sales generated by the manufacturing sector fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$5.92 trillion, hurt by lower global demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while disruptions in production caused by major lockdowns and a plunge in international crude oil prices also dragged the sector’s revenue down, the ministry said.
Bucking the downturn, local electronic components industry sales grew 10.3 percent annually to NT$1.28 trillion in the first quarter, ending three quarters of declines, amid strong demand for 5G applications, high-performance computing devices, servers, notebook computers and Internet-related communications gadgets, it said.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”