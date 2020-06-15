Manufacturers invest 6.4 percent more in fixed assets

Staff writer, with CNA





The amount invested in fixed assets by Taiwanese manufacturers in the first quarter rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$342.3 billion (US$11.5 billion) on strong demand for emerging technologies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported.

It was the seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in fixed investment.

The increase was largely because of the electronic components industry, which invested in technologies used in 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, the ministry said on Wednesday last week.

Fixed investment by electronic component makers accounted for 65.9 percent of all fixed investment in the manufacturing sector, and rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$225.5 billion, the ministry’s data showed.

Investment by the chemical industry rose 45.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$20.5 billion, as some petrochemical companies pushed for value-added product development, while others moved into the shopping mall business and poured funds into construction, the ministry said.

However, the metal industry saw its investment fall 24.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$10.1 billion, because of a relatively high base of comparison, the ministry said.

In the first quarter, sales generated by the manufacturing sector fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$5.92 trillion, hurt by lower global demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while disruptions in production caused by major lockdowns and a plunge in international crude oil prices also dragged the sector’s revenue down, the ministry said.

Bucking the downturn, local electronic components industry sales grew 10.3 percent annually to NT$1.28 trillion in the first quarter, ending three quarters of declines, amid strong demand for 5G applications, high-performance computing devices, servers, notebook computers and Internet-related communications gadgets, it said.