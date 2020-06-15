Taiwan Mobile Co’s (台灣大哥大) net profit declined at a slower rate of 5.9 percent last month to NT$1.03 billion (US$34.6 million), backed by strong growth from its e-commerce subsidiary Momo.com (富邦媒體) and lower telecom equipment depreciation costs.
Last month’s profit translated into earnings per share of NT$0.37, the company said in a statement on Wednesday last week.
In April, net profit dropped 6.1 percent year-on-year.
“An improvement of 31 percent in operating profit from Momo.com, the rollout of mobile game Legends of Runeterra in May and reduced depreciation costs helped [prevent] net profit” from declining further, Taiwan Mobile chief financial officer Rosie Yu (俞若奚) said in a statement.
However, the firm continued to see revenue and profit from its telecom service drop, as fewer subscribers signed service contracts bundled with premium phones, Yu said.
In the first five months, total net profit dropped 2.2 percent annually to NT$5.33 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.9, while cumulative revenue totaled NT$52.58 billion, increasing 6 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) reported that its net profit rose 9.6 percent annually to NT$2.8 billion last month, aided by a 7 percent annual decline in operating expenses, the company said on Wednesday.
That represented earnings per share of NT$0.36.
Chunghwa reported net profit of NT$13.88 billion for the first five months of the year, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$1.79.
Revenue over the period dropped 5.4 percent year-on-year to NT$84.55 billion.
Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co’s (遠傳電信) net profit rose 0.7 percent to NT$760 million last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.23.
That brought net profit for the first five months to NT$3.65 billion — 45 percent of its full-year net profit forecast of NT$8.02 billion, it said.
Over the same period, total revenue decreased 7.75 percent to NT$31.9 billion, the company said.
