Gasoline and diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.8 per liter this week, effective today, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced yesterday.
That marks the seventh consecutive week of hikes.
Prices at CPC gas stations are to rise to NT$21.4, NT$22.9 and NT$24.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$18.8 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
The price adjustments came after rising global crude oil prices showed no sign of halting, and reflected last week’s strong market sentiment, which was buoyed by record-high crude imports by China last month and OPEC members and their allies agreeing to cut their production by 9.7 million barrels per day, CPC said.
As a result, the average cost of its crude oil per barrel rose to US$40.33, from US$38.85 the previous week, CPC said.
After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up NT$0.157 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would rise by 2.61 percent this week, the refiner said.
Privately run Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded are to rise to NT$21.4, NT$22.8 and NT$24.9 per liter respectively, with premium diesel increasing to NT$18.6 per liter, the refiner said.
Global crude oil prices edged up in a week of volatile trading last week, characterized by concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the US Federal Reserve’s conservative view of the US’ economic recovery and record-high US crude inventories, Formosa said.
