Risky currencies recover as traders stop cashing profits

Reuters, LONDON





The euro on Friday edged up against the US dollar, not far from the three-month high it rose to earlier in the week, as traders paused from cashing in latest profits, reversing the selloff seen in the Asian trading session.

Investors had earlier decided to unwind their positions after a rapid buildup of bets on risk assets that had taken off on hopes of further reopening of economies.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.029 to close at NT$29.762, up 0.3 percent from last week’s NT$29.839.

The euro rose about 0.3 percent to US$1.1256, staying close to US$1.1422, the three-month high it reached on Wednesday. The common currency fell 0.3 percent against the US dollar.

The US dollar went up only against the Japanese yen on Friday, rising 0.5 percent at ￥107.35, but falling 2 percent for the week.

The Australian dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.68 versus the greenback, after falling to a 10-day low of 0.6799 in the Asian session. For the week, it lost 2.3 percent against the US dollar.

The Nordic currencies also rose, as did the oil-sensitive Canadian dollar. The Norwegian krone was one of the biggest movers, rising by 1.1 percent to 9.65 against the US dollar, rising 3.8 percent for the week.

Investors grew more concerned that swings like that could become more persistent in the coming months, pushing the cost of options in euro/dollar higher.

Euro one-month implied volatility gauges embedded in options contracts rose to 8.62 percent, their highest level since April 6.

The cost for three-month and six-month option contracts also rose to their highest level since April 23 and April 27 respectively.

The British pound remained unfazed by that the UK’s economy shrank by a record 20.4 percent in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Investors saw the number as what is likely to be the bottom of the crash before a long and slow recovery.

Sterling rose about 0.1 percent to US$1.2543 and was flat versus the euro at ￡0.90.

“As long as governments around the globe continue to ease their lockdown measures, and as long as economic data continues to point that the deep economic wounds due to the coronavirus are behind us, we would treat the retreat as a corrective phase of the broader recovery,” JFD Group senior market analyst Charalambos Pissouros said.

“We still see decent chances for equities and other risk-linked assets to rebound again, and for safe havens to come under renewed selling interest,” Pissouros said.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer