The euro on Friday edged up against the US dollar, not far from the three-month high it rose to earlier in the week, as traders paused from cashing in latest profits, reversing the selloff seen in the Asian trading session.
Investors had earlier decided to unwind their positions after a rapid buildup of bets on risk assets that had taken off on hopes of further reopening of economies.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.029 to close at NT$29.762, up 0.3 percent from last week’s NT$29.839.
The euro rose about 0.3 percent to US$1.1256, staying close to US$1.1422, the three-month high it reached on Wednesday. The common currency fell 0.3 percent against the US dollar.
The US dollar went up only against the Japanese yen on Friday, rising 0.5 percent at ￥107.35, but falling 2 percent for the week.
The Australian dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.68 versus the greenback, after falling to a 10-day low of 0.6799 in the Asian session. For the week, it lost 2.3 percent against the US dollar.
The Nordic currencies also rose, as did the oil-sensitive Canadian dollar. The Norwegian krone was one of the biggest movers, rising by 1.1 percent to 9.65 against the US dollar, rising 3.8 percent for the week.
Investors grew more concerned that swings like that could become more persistent in the coming months, pushing the cost of options in euro/dollar higher.
Euro one-month implied volatility gauges embedded in options contracts rose to 8.62 percent, their highest level since April 6.
The cost for three-month and six-month option contracts also rose to their highest level since April 23 and April 27 respectively.
The British pound remained unfazed by that the UK’s economy shrank by a record 20.4 percent in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.
Investors saw the number as what is likely to be the bottom of the crash before a long and slow recovery.
Sterling rose about 0.1 percent to US$1.2543 and was flat versus the euro at ￡0.90.
“As long as governments around the globe continue to ease their lockdown measures, and as long as economic data continues to point that the deep economic wounds due to the coronavirus are behind us, we would treat the retreat as a corrective phase of the broader recovery,” JFD Group senior market analyst Charalambos Pissouros said.
“We still see decent chances for equities and other risk-linked assets to rebound again, and for safe havens to come under renewed selling interest,” Pissouros said.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were