European shares rose on Friday as cyclical stocks gained after a sharp selloff in the previous session on worries over the pace of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
After swinging both ways after the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent, rebounding from its worst single-day loss since March 23 in the previous session.
Battered shares of automakers, banks, travel and leisure and oil and gas companies — most geared to economic growth — rose between 1.5 and 2.4 percent.
Healthcare and telecoms were the only two sectors in the red.
Risk assets took a dive this week as a sober economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve and rising coronavirus cases in the US reminded investors that the economic damage due to the pandemic is far from over.
The STOXX 600 posted a 5.7 percent weekly loss after four straight weeks of gains and nearly 18 percent below an all-time high hit in February.
“You have run up for so long, the market is looking for an excuse to pause,” said Neela Gollapudi, head of portfolio management and research at GenTrust LLC.
“Fed’s [Chairman Jerome] Powell said we are not going to have a V-shaped recovery, and the markets were priced to perfection in terms of how quickly things are going to turnaround,” Gollapudi said.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC and Total SA rose nearly 2 percent, despite a drop in oil prices.
France’s Interparfums Inc surged 11.5 percent after Italy’s Moncler entered an agreement with the company to start selling perfumes.
Italian infrastructure group Atlantia SpA gained 3.7 percent as it hoped for a positive solution to its row with the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport over its motorway concession, but swung to a net loss in the first quarter.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were