European stocks rise as cyclicals stage comeback

Reuters





European shares rose on Friday as cyclical stocks gained after a sharp selloff in the previous session on worries over the pace of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

After swinging both ways after the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent, rebounding from its worst single-day loss since March 23 in the previous session.

Battered shares of automakers, banks, travel and leisure and oil and gas companies — most geared to economic growth — rose between 1.5 and 2.4 percent.

Healthcare and telecoms were the only two sectors in the red.

Risk assets took a dive this week as a sober economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve and rising coronavirus cases in the US reminded investors that the economic damage due to the pandemic is far from over.

The STOXX 600 posted a 5.7 percent weekly loss after four straight weeks of gains and nearly 18 percent below an all-time high hit in February.

“You have run up for so long, the market is looking for an excuse to pause,” said Neela Gollapudi, head of portfolio management and research at GenTrust LLC.

“Fed’s [Chairman Jerome] Powell said we are not going to have a V-shaped recovery, and the markets were priced to perfection in terms of how quickly things are going to turnaround,” Gollapudi said.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC and Total SA rose nearly 2 percent, despite a drop in oil prices.

France’s Interparfums Inc surged 11.5 percent after Italy’s Moncler entered an agreement with the company to start selling perfumes.

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia SpA gained 3.7 percent as it hoped for a positive solution to its row with the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport over its motorway concession, but swung to a net loss in the first quarter.