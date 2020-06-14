This time Asian stocks did not get a cold when Wall Street sneezed.
The Friday selloff in regional equities has been milder at 1.3 percent compared with the extent of declines in US shares overnight.
China’s benchmark turned positive in the afternoon.
That is because fear of a second wave of infections has been much stronger in the US, and a less extreme valuation rebound in Asian stocks also helped, investors said.
“I think Asia may outperform the US in the near term,” LW Asset Management (利達財富管理) fund manager Andy Wong (黃耀宗) said. The risk of a new wave of infections “seems fairly low in Asia, as the virus is still largely contained.”
In the Asia-Pacific, countries such as Taiwan, China, New Zealand and Vietnam have successfully brought the pandemic under control. In contrast, cases are spiking again in a number of US states as they reopen.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell 1.16 percent to 157.04, down 1.1 percent for the week.
The TAIEX on Friday fell 0.92 percent to close at 11,429.94 points, down 0.4 percent for the week.
Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, tracking losses in other markets amid growing concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) on Friday fell 0.7 percent to 24,301.38, while the China Enterprises Index (HSCE) lost 1.1 percent to 9,832.53 points.
For the week, the HSI lost 1.9 percent, while the HSCE dropped 2.3 percent.
Japan’s TOPIX on Friday dropped 1.2 percent to 1,570.68, down 2.6 percent weekly. The benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.75 percent for the day to close at 22,305.48, bringing its weekly loss to 2.4 percent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 Index on Friday retreated 1.9 percent to 5,847.80, losing 2.5 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday fell 2 percent to close at 2,132.30, down 2.3 percent weekly.
India’s SENSEX on Friday gained 0.7 percent to 33,780.89, but was down 1.5 percent for the week.
The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index on Friday fell 0.7 percent to close at 1,546.02, also falling by the same percentage for the week.
The selloff “is a steep correction led by profit-taking and investors should look to buy on dips, because even with the risk of a second wave the bar for a second lockdown is extremely high,” said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital in Sydney.
Global CIO Office Inc chief executive officer Gary Dugan said that “we are more inclined to be buyers than sellers. The policy support for economies is massive.”
Dugan said that he is buying European equities and is looking for opportunities in Asia, excluding Japan.
In terms of valuation, the regional benchmark MSCI Asia-Pacific Index trades at 15 times its estimated earnings for the next 12 months, up from the 11 reached in a March low.
Additional reporting by staff writer
