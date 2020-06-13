JAPAN
Parliament boosts spending
Parliament yesterday passed a record ￥31.9 trillion (US$296.72 billion) extra budget, to shore up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The spending provides financing for struggling companies, payroll subsidies and aid to the medical system. It would help fund a ￥117 trillion stimulus package unveiled last month that doubles the scale of Japan’s virus response. The second record extra budget since April comes amid the nation’s worst economic crisis in decades, but it also adds to a mountain of public debt. S&P Global Ratings this week cut its outlook on Japan’s sovereign bond rating, citing the setback to debt stabilization efforts. To fund its additional general account spending, the government is to boost its debt issuance by ￥59.5 trillion, with some of the money used for government-led financing programs, the Ministry of Finance said.
GAMING
Sony reveals PS5
Sony Corp on Thursday unveiled two versions of its upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console and an array of new games from the virtual stage, showcasing its next-generation lineup for the first time ahead of a holiday season showdown against Microsoft Corp’s Xbox. A new Spider-Man game would be ready for the holidays, alongside the black-and-white home console. Sony next year would also have a new Gran Turismo racing game and an enhanced PS5 version of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s bestselling Grand Theft Auto V. The second variant of the PS5, dubbed the Digital Edition, would eschew the Blu-ray disc drive, leaving downloads as the only way to acquire content. This move could cut out retailers like Amazon.com Inc, GameStop Corp and Walmart Inc.
GERMANY
Cabinet primes stimulus
The government is moving to implement the first elements of a sweeping 130 billion euro (US$147.2 billion) stimulus package to help pull its economy out of the worst recession since World War II. At a special meeting yesterday, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet was due to sign off on several key initiatives agreed last week. The goal is to get the bulk of the plan approved by parliament before a two-month recess. A value-added tax cut designed to reinvigorate demand after weeks of lockdown restrictions is set to go into effect on July 1. The Cabinet is also to consider emergency aid for small and mid-sized companies as well as a family bonus of 300 euros per child. The government intends to increase borrowing this year by at least 30 billion euros, requiring further suspension of constitutional debt restrictions, people familiar with the plan have said.
STOCK MARKETS
Asia has biggest IPO week
China’s No. 2 online retailer JD.com Inc’s (京東) US$3.9 billion Hong Kong listing has given Asia its biggest week for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, joining a global rebound in initial share sales. Companies priced US$4.37 billion worth of listings, the most since the last week of last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. JD makes up the bulk of the volume, with the rest coming from listings in China and South Korea. JD’s share sale, the second-biggest this year globally, follows Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc’s (網易) US$2.7 billion Hong Kong listing last week. Listings have been rebounding on the back of stronger markets and lower volatility, as issuers look to take advantage of what could be a short-lived window after being forced to sit on the sidelines earlier in the year.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”