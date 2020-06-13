World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Parliament boosts spending

Parliament yesterday passed a record ￥31.9 trillion (US$296.72 billion) extra budget, to shore up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The spending provides financing for struggling companies, payroll subsidies and aid to the medical system. It would help fund a ￥117 trillion stimulus package unveiled last month that doubles the scale of Japan’s virus response. The second record extra budget since April comes amid the nation’s worst economic crisis in decades, but it also adds to a mountain of public debt. S&P Global Ratings this week cut its outlook on Japan’s sovereign bond rating, citing the setback to debt stabilization efforts. To fund its additional general account spending, the government is to boost its debt issuance by ￥59.5 trillion, with some of the money used for government-led financing programs, the Ministry of Finance said.

GAMING

Sony reveals PS5

Sony Corp on Thursday unveiled two versions of its upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console and an array of new games from the virtual stage, showcasing its next-generation lineup for the first time ahead of a holiday season showdown against Microsoft Corp’s Xbox. A new Spider-Man game would be ready for the holidays, alongside the black-and-white home console. Sony next year would also have a new Gran Turismo racing game and an enhanced PS5 version of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s bestselling Grand Theft Auto V. The second variant of the PS5, dubbed the Digital Edition, would eschew the Blu-ray disc drive, leaving downloads as the only way to acquire content. This move could cut out retailers like Amazon.com Inc, GameStop Corp and Walmart Inc.

GERMANY

Cabinet primes stimulus

The government is moving to implement the first elements of a sweeping 130 billion euro (US$147.2 billion) stimulus package to help pull its economy out of the worst recession since World War II. At a special meeting yesterday, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet was due to sign off on several key initiatives agreed last week. The goal is to get the bulk of the plan approved by parliament before a two-month recess. A value-added tax cut designed to reinvigorate demand after weeks of lockdown restrictions is set to go into effect on July 1. The Cabinet is also to consider emergency aid for small and mid-sized companies as well as a family bonus of 300 euros per child. The government intends to increase borrowing this year by at least 30 billion euros, requiring further suspension of constitutional debt restrictions, people familiar with the plan have said.

STOCK MARKETS

Asia has biggest IPO week

China’s No. 2 online retailer JD.com Inc’s (京東) US$3.9 billion Hong Kong listing has given Asia its biggest week for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, joining a global rebound in initial share sales. Companies priced US$4.37 billion worth of listings, the most since the last week of last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. JD makes up the bulk of the volume, with the rest coming from listings in China and South Korea. JD’s share sale, the second-biggest this year globally, follows Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc’s (網易) US$2.7 billion Hong Kong listing last week. Listings have been rebounding on the back of stronger markets and lower volatility, as issuers look to take advantage of what could be a short-lived window after being forced to sit on the sidelines earlier in the year.