US could restrict HK’s capital flows

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said that he was working on various capital markets responses to China’s Hong Kong Security legislation, including some measures that could restrict capital flows through the territory.

Speaking to reporters on a video call, Mnuchin said his primary focus in the US response to China’s Hong Kong clampdown was through the US President’s Working Group on Capital Markets, an interagency group of US financial regulators.

US President Donald Trump last week ordered the US Department of Treasury-led group to recommend in 60 days actions to protect US investors from Chinese companies’ failure to adhere to US accounting standards and disclosure rules.

A young protester holds a flag in a shopping mall during a protest in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AP

Asked if the department was considering measures that could restrict flows of US capital through the Hong Kong market, he said: “We are — I don’t want to prejudge what the report will be, but we will come back with a variety of recommendations.”

He said that the President’s Working Group would examine accounting issues related to Chinese companies and would produce a thorough report “that strikes the right balance between protecting our capital markets and dealing with this situation as well.”

China’s plans for the national security law, which erodes Hong Kong’s autonomy, prompted Trump to begin withdrawal of Hong Kong’s special treatment under US law.

The issue, along with the coronavirus pandemic, is among several that have raised tensions between the world’s two largest economies since they signed a sweeping trade deal in January.

Mnuchin said that he expects China to meet its obligations under “phase one” of the deal, which calls for a US$200 billion increase in Chinese purchases of US goods over two years and improved protection for US intellectual property.

“As of now we believe they are in the process of meeting their obligations but we’re keeping a close watch on that,” Mnuchin added.