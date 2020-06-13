Microsoft Corp president Brad Smith on Thursday said the company would not sell facial recognition software to US police departments until there are laws governing the use of such technology, making the pledge a day after rival Amazon.com Inc paused similar usage for a year.
Smith, who is also the company’s chief legal officer, said that Microsoft does not supply the artificial intelligence software for facial recognition to any US police departments.
‘DO MORE’
Photo: AP
He spoke through video at a Washington Post virtual conference that was posted to Twitter.
“This is a moment in time that really calls on us to listen more, to learn more and most importantly to do more,” he said. “Given that, we’ve decided we will not sell facial recognition to police departments in the US until we have a national law in place grounded in human rights that will govern this technology.”
Smith also said the company would review other uses of facial recognition software, which he did not specify.
Microsoft has an internal committee that looks at when it should sell the software to particular customers. The group’s criteria are not public and Microsoft has declined to provide them, apart from a few examples of cases where it opted to turn down contracts.
Microsoft’s announcement follows International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) decision on Monday to exit the facial recognition market, and Amazon’s move on Wednesday to halt sales to police departments for one year.
The moves come in the midst of protests about law enforcement brutality and bias after a police officer killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man.
BIAS IN TECHNOLOGY
Facial recognition technology has been shown in experiments to sometimes have difficulty identifying people with darker skin.
Smith praised the actions of IBM and Amazon while renewing his call for national legislation to regulate the technology.
He has been urging lawmakers to take a stand on facial recognition software for two years, but a bill in Microsoft’s home state of Washington that borrowed heavily from his proposals has failed twice.
STRONGER LAWS
Meanwhile activists have been asking for laws that go further, including outright bans on the technology.
“If all of the responsible companies in this country cede this market to those that are not prepared to make a stand we won’t necessarily serve the national interest or the lives of the black and African-American people of this national well,” he said. “We need Congress to act, not just tech companies alone.”
A 2018 paper found that technologies from Microsoft and IBM made more mistakes when used on people with darker skin, particularly women.
After the release of the research by Joy Buolamwini at MIT’s Media Lab and Timnit Gebru, then a Microsoft researcher, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asked his team to fix racial and gender disparities in the software.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”