Microsoft holds off sales to police of face scanning tech

Bloomberg





Microsoft Corp president Brad Smith on Thursday said the company would not sell facial recognition software to US police departments until there are laws governing the use of such technology, making the pledge a day after rival Amazon.com Inc paused similar usage for a year.

Smith, who is also the company’s chief legal officer, said that Microsoft does not supply the artificial intelligence software for facial recognition to any US police departments.

Microsoft president Brad Smith speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening the US after COVID-19 closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on May 29. Photo: AP

He spoke through video at a Washington Post virtual conference that was posted to Twitter.

“This is a moment in time that really calls on us to listen more, to learn more and most importantly to do more,” he said. “Given that, we’ve decided we will not sell facial recognition to police departments in the US until we have a national law in place grounded in human rights that will govern this technology.”

Smith also said the company would review other uses of facial recognition software, which he did not specify.

Microsoft has an internal committee that looks at when it should sell the software to particular customers. The group’s criteria are not public and Microsoft has declined to provide them, apart from a few examples of cases where it opted to turn down contracts.

Microsoft’s announcement follows International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) decision on Monday to exit the facial recognition market, and Amazon’s move on Wednesday to halt sales to police departments for one year.

The moves come in the midst of protests about law enforcement brutality and bias after a police officer killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Facial recognition technology has been shown in experiments to sometimes have difficulty identifying people with darker skin.

Smith praised the actions of IBM and Amazon while renewing his call for national legislation to regulate the technology.

He has been urging lawmakers to take a stand on facial recognition software for two years, but a bill in Microsoft’s home state of Washington that borrowed heavily from his proposals has failed twice.

Meanwhile activists have been asking for laws that go further, including outright bans on the technology.

“If all of the responsible companies in this country cede this market to those that are not prepared to make a stand we won’t necessarily serve the national interest or the lives of the black and African-American people of this national well,” he said. “We need Congress to act, not just tech companies alone.”

A 2018 paper found that technologies from Microsoft and IBM made more mistakes when used on people with darker skin, particularly women.

After the release of the research by Joy Buolamwini at MIT’s Media Lab and Timnit Gebru, then a Microsoft researcher, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asked his team to fix racial and gender disparities in the software.