US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that the US should not shut down the economy again even if there is another surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage — medical problems that get put on hold,” Mnuchin said on CNBC on Thursday. “We can’t shut down the economy again.”
Mnuchin added that he believes US President Donald Trump made the right decision to urge states to ease social distancing rules that have crippled the US economy.
Photo: Pool via Reuters
He said that in the event of a resurgence, it would not be necessary to impose restrictions again because COVID-19 testing and contact tracing are improving, and officials understand more about how to contain outbreaks.
US stocks on Thursday morning tumbled the most in almost six weeks as evidence mounted that a second wave of coronavirus cases was coming. More than 2 million people in the US have been infected so far.
Mnuchin echoed an argument advanced by Trump and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar: The health costs of the shutdown may exceed the toll of the virus or already have.
The White House has offered no data to support that assertion and has declined requests to do so.
While the US has seen a decline in some services, such as cancer screenings and childhood vaccinations, during the lockdown, health experts have warned that it is a false choice to weigh those directly against the pandemic.
The US continues to see about 20,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths per day from the virus, with rising case totals in states including Georgia, Arizona and Texas.
Meanwhile, the economic shut down has put more than 40 million people out of work. While some of those jobs are starting to return faster than expected, the unemployment rate last month was 13.3 percent.
Mnuchin credits a bipartisan effort to inject about US$6 trillion into the economy through fiscal and monetary stimulus for the beginnings of an economic recovery, but he says more spending would be needed.
“One of the things we’re going to need to be focused on is how do we help the industries that are especially impacted: hotel, travel, entertainment, restaurants,” he said.
Also under discussion, he said, is federal aid for state and local governments, and support for small businesses affected by looting linked to protests against police brutality and racism.
“The president and I won’t be done until we get every single person back to work,” Mnuchin said, adding that there is still money from the previous packages that remains unused. “Over the next month you’ll see another US$1 trillion go into the economy.”
Key parts of the first three rounds of fiscal stimulus are set to expire in coming weeks. Unemployment benefits that were broadened under the pandemic would expire on July 15, the same day that deferred tax payments are due.
The White House and Republican lawmakers have said that they would not hold negotiations for the next stimulus bill until after next month’s recess.
