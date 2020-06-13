The combined exposure of the nation’s 15 financial conglomerates to overseas markets decelerated in the first quarter due to shrinking deposits, increased nonperforming loans and investment losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.
Combined exposure rose 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$20.05 trillion (US$673.68 billion) as of the end of March, slower than a quarterly rise of 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter last year, the data showed.
Exposure is the combination of a companies’ deposits, lending and investment, according to the regulator.
Companies continued increasing lending to overseas markets in the first three months, with combined lending gaining 4 percent quarterly to NT$3.61 trillion, while recognized nonperforming loans expanded 5.8 percent quarterly to NT$48.88 billion, the data showed.
Loans offered to the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Canada and Mexico advanced, while those to China, Australia, Japan and South Korea declined, the data showed.
“Banks reducing lending to most Asian markets except for Hong Kong might be attributed to the fact that most Asian countries were affected earlier by the coronavirus outbreak than their Western peers,” an FSC official said.
Given that the spread of the virus escalated in the West in late March, banks are expected to adopt an agile strategy and adjust their lending in those markets, the official said.
The 15 financial conglomerates reported combined investment losses of NT$79.89 billion for the first quarter, data showed.
That is compared with a NT$197 billion gain a quarter earlier, as the monetary valuation of assets plunged along with global financial markets in March, the data showed.
Their investment performance was worst in China, the US and Japan, with losses of NT$22 billion, NT$14 billion and NT$5 billion respectively, the data showed.
It was the second-largest investment loss in a single quarter to the NT$147.1 billion lost in the fourth quarter of 2018, when the global equity market tumbled amid US-China trade tensions, the data showed.
Deposits by the companies’ banking units shrank 7.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$1.28 trillion, the data showed.
The conglomerates’ exposure to Japan dropped the most, falling by NT$47.5 billion to NT$631 billion, while in China the decrease was NT$21.8 billion to NT$2.6 trillion and in Australia was it was a dip of NT$673 billion to NT$21.5 trillion, the data showed.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”