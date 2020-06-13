Job growth hits lowest in a decade: survey

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Employers remain positive about hiring plans next quarter, despite a job growth forecast that is expected to be the weakest in 11 years, as the COVID-19 pandemic clouds the economic outlook, a survey by ManpowerGroup Inc showed.

The human resource firm’s employment outlook gauge posted a 3 percent increase after seasonal adjustment, the slowest since 2009 and 18 percentage points lower than a year earlier.

Companies in six of seven industries plan to modestly increase headcounts, but restaurants and hotels intend to cut staff, the quarterly survey found.

“Uncertainty lingers, although Taiwan has not reported any infections for weeks... The disease has driven companies to adopt digital changes and different working arrangements to stay in business,” ManpowerGroup Taiwan general manager Allen Ng (吳璧昇) said.

However, local employers gave a positive outlook, while most other countries hold negative views, thanks to government bailout programs to support businesses and employees, Ng said

The recruitment cycle has grown longer partly because of the inconvenience of travel, especially for people who plan to return from overseas, the survey, which polled 1,061 Taiwanese employers, showed.

Most countries practice mandatory quarantines for people entering from foreign locations, it showed.

Hiring candidates abroad showed more willingness to return home, compared with the same period last year, it showed.

Employers in the mining and construction sectors showed the strongest intention to hire, with its employment outlook at 24 percent, the survey showed.

Job seekers in related fields could expect an active market, but hiring plans have fallen by 14 percentage points from the previous quarter and 4 percentage points from the same time last year, the poll showed.

Employers in the manufacturing sector are looking at some job gains in the coming quarter, the traditional high sales season for technology companies, based on an outlook of 7 percent, it showed.

The gauge is 10 percentage points lower from three months earlier and down 12 percent from a year earlier.

Finance, insurance and real-estate sectors plan to keep staffing levels steady, as the virus outbreak has created challenges and opportunities to its operating environment.

Hotels and restaurants have gloomy views for the next three months, pushing the employment outlook measure into negative territory and the worst state in the history of the survey, it showed.

The government next month plans to shore up the tourism industry through stimulus vouchers, but the program would not provide much help for companies heavily dependent on foreign business travelers.