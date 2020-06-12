World Business Quick Take

Agencies





VIETNAM

Hanoi posts May surplus

The General Department of Vietnam Customs yesterday reported a trade surplus of US$1 billion last month, swinging from a trade deficit of US$1.19 billion in the same month last year. Exports fell 12.3 percent from a year earlier to US$19.19 billion, while imports were down 21.2 percent to US$18.18 billion, the department said in a statement. For the first five months of this year, exports fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier to US$100.21 billion, while imports were down 4.6 percent to US$96.67 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.54 billion, it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Centrica to cut 5,000 jobs

Energy provider Centrica PLC yesterday said that it would axe 5,000 jobs, or almost one-fifth of its workforce, as it responds to both the COVID-19 pandemic fallout and intense competition. The owner of British Gas said that the drastic restructuring — centered on leadership, management and corporate staff — was partly prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak that sparked “difficult” trading conditions.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa to cut 22,000 jobs

Lufthansa yesterday said that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as the recovery in demand for travel following the pandemic would be muted. “The recovery in demand in the air transport sector will be slow in the foreseeable future,” the German airline said. It said the group would operate about 100 fewer aircraft after the crisis. This would lead to “a total of 22,000 fewer full-time positions in the Lufthansa Group, half of them in Germany,” it said

ENERGY

Japanese, Wyoming ink pact

A Japanese company has signed an agreement to use the Integrated Test Center near Gillette, Wyoming, to test technology designed to capture carbon dioxide from gas produced by power plants. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Japan Coal Energy Center signed an agreement with the state of Wyoming to conduct a joint carbon capture test project at the Dry Fork Station power plant, the Gillette News Record reported. The technology uses a reusable powder made of chemical compounds to naturally attract and capture carbon dioxide, the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority said.

TELECOMS

New Nokia CFO named

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia Oyj yesterday named a new finance chief, completing an overhaul of its top executive team as it battles rivals Ericsson AB and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) for work on lucrative 5G networks. Marco Wiren would join from Finnish engineer Wartsila Oyj Abp and take over from Kristian Pullola as chief financial officer (CFO) from Sept. 1, the company said. New chief executive Pekka Lundmark would also take the helm in September, after Sari Baldauf started as chairwoman last month.

AUTOMOBILES

Merger faces longer probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group are likely headed for a lengthier probe of their merger after failing to offer early concessions in exchange for an expedited process. Executives do not expect speedy approval of the deal and believe the European Commission is likely to open a so-called phase 2 investigation that would push the deadline out to October, people familiar with the matter said. The target to complete the merger is the first quarter next year, they said.