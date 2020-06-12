VIETNAM
Hanoi posts May surplus
The General Department of Vietnam Customs yesterday reported a trade surplus of US$1 billion last month, swinging from a trade deficit of US$1.19 billion in the same month last year. Exports fell 12.3 percent from a year earlier to US$19.19 billion, while imports were down 21.2 percent to US$18.18 billion, the department said in a statement. For the first five months of this year, exports fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier to US$100.21 billion, while imports were down 4.6 percent to US$96.67 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.54 billion, it said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Centrica to cut 5,000 jobs
Energy provider Centrica PLC yesterday said that it would axe 5,000 jobs, or almost one-fifth of its workforce, as it responds to both the COVID-19 pandemic fallout and intense competition. The owner of British Gas said that the drastic restructuring — centered on leadership, management and corporate staff — was partly prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak that sparked “difficult” trading conditions.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa to cut 22,000 jobs
Lufthansa yesterday said that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as the recovery in demand for travel following the pandemic would be muted. “The recovery in demand in the air transport sector will be slow in the foreseeable future,” the German airline said. It said the group would operate about 100 fewer aircraft after the crisis. This would lead to “a total of 22,000 fewer full-time positions in the Lufthansa Group, half of them in Germany,” it said
ENERGY
Japanese, Wyoming ink pact
A Japanese company has signed an agreement to use the Integrated Test Center near Gillette, Wyoming, to test technology designed to capture carbon dioxide from gas produced by power plants. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Japan Coal Energy Center signed an agreement with the state of Wyoming to conduct a joint carbon capture test project at the Dry Fork Station power plant, the Gillette News Record reported. The technology uses a reusable powder made of chemical compounds to naturally attract and capture carbon dioxide, the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority said.
TELECOMS
New Nokia CFO named
Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia Oyj yesterday named a new finance chief, completing an overhaul of its top executive team as it battles rivals Ericsson AB and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) for work on lucrative 5G networks. Marco Wiren would join from Finnish engineer Wartsila Oyj Abp and take over from Kristian Pullola as chief financial officer (CFO) from Sept. 1, the company said. New chief executive Pekka Lundmark would also take the helm in September, after Sari Baldauf started as chairwoman last month.
AUTOMOBILES
Merger faces longer probe
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group are likely headed for a lengthier probe of their merger after failing to offer early concessions in exchange for an expedited process. Executives do not expect speedy approval of the deal and believe the European Commission is likely to open a so-called phase 2 investigation that would push the deadline out to October, people familiar with the matter said. The target to complete the merger is the first quarter next year, they said.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were