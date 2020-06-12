Starbucks Corp expects to lose more than US$3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year.
“The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer affinity is strong and we believe the most difficult period is now behind us,” Starbucks president and chief executive Kevin Johnson said in an open letter.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the virus outbreak would also slash its operating income between US$2 billion and US$2.2. billion for the quarter, which ends on June 28.
Photo: Bloomberg
Starbucks plans to report its third quarter results on July 28.
Starbucks was forced to close its stores to customers at the height of the pandemic, but continued to operate drive-thru and pickup in many locations.
It said 95 percent of its 8,000 US company-run stores are now open with varying levels of service, just slightly lower than operations globally.
Starbucks said US same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, improved for six consecutive weeks through the end of last month. They fell by 32 percent the last week of last month, compared to a 65 percent decline at the pandemic’s height in mid-April.
The company says it expects a 10 percent to 20 percent decline in US same-store sales for its full fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 27.
In China, same-store sales were down 14 percent at the end of last month, compared with a 78 percent decline in February.
Most stores in China have returned to pre-pandemic operating hours and 70 percent are now offering full cafe seating, it said.
Starbucks gave a preliminary estimate for a third-quarter adjusted loss of about US$0.55 to US$0.70 per share.
Analysts polled by FactSet predict a loss of US$0.16 per share.
For the fourth quarter (July 1 to Sept. 30), Starbucks said it anticipates earnings of US$0.15 to US$0.40 per share.
Analysts were predicting earnings of US$0.38 per share.
With many workers still at home and customer traffic patterns shifting, Starbucks said it is accelerating a plan to build smaller, pickup-only locations in major US cities.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were