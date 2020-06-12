Starbucks expects US$3 billion revenue hit in Q3

AP





Starbucks Corp expects to lose more than US$3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year.

“The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer affinity is strong and we believe the most difficult period is now behind us,” Starbucks president and chief executive Kevin Johnson said in an open letter.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the virus outbreak would also slash its operating income between US$2 billion and US$2.2. billion for the quarter, which ends on June 28.

A Starbucks Corp employee wearing gloves and a mask hands a beverage to a customer through a drive-thru window at a store in El Cerrito, California, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Starbucks plans to report its third quarter results on July 28.

Starbucks was forced to close its stores to customers at the height of the pandemic, but continued to operate drive-thru and pickup in many locations.

It said 95 percent of its 8,000 US company-run stores are now open with varying levels of service, just slightly lower than operations globally.

Starbucks said US same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, improved for six consecutive weeks through the end of last month. They fell by 32 percent the last week of last month, compared to a 65 percent decline at the pandemic’s height in mid-April.

The company says it expects a 10 percent to 20 percent decline in US same-store sales for its full fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 27.

In China, same-store sales were down 14 percent at the end of last month, compared with a 78 percent decline in February.

Most stores in China have returned to pre-pandemic operating hours and 70 percent are now offering full cafe seating, it said.

Starbucks gave a preliminary estimate for a third-quarter adjusted loss of about US$0.55 to US$0.70 per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet predict a loss of US$0.16 per share.

For the fourth quarter (July 1 to Sept. 30), Starbucks said it anticipates earnings of US$0.15 to US$0.40 per share.

Analysts were predicting earnings of US$0.38 per share.

With many workers still at home and customer traffic patterns shifting, Starbucks said it is accelerating a plan to build smaller, pickup-only locations in major US cities.