US lawmakers have proposed an estimated US$25 billion in funding and tax credits to strengthen domestic semiconductor production and counter rising technological competition from China.
The effort would support companies building plants in the US and buying chipmaking equipment, while sponsoring research and development into “cutting edge semiconductor” production, according to information provided by the office of US Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican.
Versions of bills that lawmakers plan to introduce in the US House of Representatives and Senate are sponsored by members of both parties, including Senator John Cornyn, a top Republican.
The US$25 billion is an estimate of funds from state and federal sources over a five-year period, a congressional aide said.
The proposal is aimed at maintaining US leadership in a US$400 billion industry that has become central to US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China.
US companies such as Intel Corp have complained for years that overseas rivals benefit unfairly from government support.
The bills call for the US Department of State and Department of Commerce to create a federal program that would match state incentives offered to companies that build foundries.
That could provide as much as US$10 billion in direct funds, said the aide, who asked not to be identified because the amounts are still being negotiated.
The US Department of Defense would contribute by prioritizing research, development and testing of chip technology, the proposals show.
“This is pretty urgent. We’ve seen how vulnerable we are,” Cornyn said. “And obviously you have to take the first step. This is going to be a multiyear project.”
Direct government support for the chip business would represent a rare foray into industrial policy by the US, especially for Republican politicians.
Concerns that Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) represent a threat to US national security have spurred moves by the Trump administration to curb China’s access to US technology.
“Ensuring our leadership in the future design, manufacturing and assembly of cutting edge semiconductors will be vital to United States national security and economic competitiveness,” McCaul said in a statement. “As the Chinese Communist Party aims to dominate the entire semiconductor supply chain, it is critical that we supercharge our industry here at home.”
The chip industry is the US’ fifth-largest exporter, the Semiconductor Industry Association said, adding that the sector spent almost US$40 billion on research and development last year, about one-fifth of its revenue.
However, federal funding for semiconductor research has been flat as a percentage of GDP for many years, the association said.
