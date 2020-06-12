With the US economy still reeling from the damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday confirmed it would keep the benchmark interest rate at zero until the recovery is underway.
At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, members of the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) released economic projections showing they expect the economy to contract by 6.5 percent this year, while unemployment would fall to 9.3 percent from 13.3 percent.
“The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world,” the FOMC statement said.
Photo: Bloomberg
“The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” it said.
Despite nearly 2 million cases and 112,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US, there is evidence the worst might have passed for the economy.
The employment report last week showed 2.5 million jobs were added last month, but more than 20 million people are still laid off.
As a result, the FOMC is to keep the key rate at zero “until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
The median forecast among FOMC members shows they expect the key rate to stay the same through 2022 at least, before edging back up near 2.5 percent over the longer term.
Only two central bankers projected the rate would rise off zero in 2022.
The Fed also said it would continue to work to ensure households and businesses have access to credit by continuing to purchase about US$120 billion of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities at its current rate.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said following the meeting that the programs are “providing financing where not otherwise available,” and also increase the willingness of private lenders to provide credit.
The Fed would continue to use its tools “forcefully, proactively and aggressively until we are confident that we are fully on the road to recovery,” he told reporters in a virtual news conference.
“We’re not going to overreact to a single data point,” he said. “We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
The central bank already cut rates to zero in March and has been pumping trillions of dollars into the economy — essentially printing money — amid the crisis.
This week it again expanded its planned Main Street Lending Program for small and medium-sized businesses, which Powell said was the result of continued feedback from potential borrowers and will make the program more effective.
Powell acknowledged that he and other Fed policymakers have only a hazy view of how the economy would fare in the coming months, largely because no one knows how quickly businesses might regain their health or resume a normal pace of hiring.
In their forecasts, Fed officials said they expected a solid rebound next year, with economic growth of 5 percent that would then slow to 3.5 percent in 2022.
Powell said the second quarter of this year would be “historically weak,” but the recovery would gain strength later in the year.
The committee also discussed how they could reinforce their message that policies would continue to provide stimulus, with “explicit forms of forward guidance” on what would be needed before the Fed alters rates, Powell said, but no decision was made.
“It is clear that the Fed does not anticipate a V-shaped economic recovery and is positioned to move forcefully to support the economy,” said Joe Brusuelas, RSM’s New York City-based chief economist, referring to an economy that snaps back as quickly as it shrank.
Additional reporting by AP
