Virus Outbreak: Wages fell in April amid COVID-19

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Average monthly take-home wages decreased 0.41 percent month-on-month to NT$42,132 in April due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Wednesday.

Last month’s incomes rose 0.91 percent from a year earlier, but the annual growth was the lowest increase for April since 2014, as many firms cut salaries and working hours, the agency said.

Airline employees saw their average take-home wages contract 3.3 percent month-on-month to NT$69,349, the steepest fall among all industries, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.

Educational companies reported a monthly decline in average take-home wages of 1.66 percent to NT$24,688, Chen said.

However, total monthly wages, which include overtime pay and bonuses, climbed to NT$48,078 in April, up 0.41 percent month-on-month and 0.65 percent year-on-year, the agency said.

Financial and insurance firms as well as computer and electronics firms distributed bonuses to their employees, boosting their total wages to NT$91,440 and NT$63,602 respectively, data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of workers on unpaid leave climbed to 18,840 by the end of April, more than double the 7,916 in March, Chen said, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Labor.

Average working hours per employee decrease by 12.7 hours to 162.9 hours, from 175.6 hours in March.

The number of businesses imposing unpaid leave policies also rose to 922 by the end of April, from 308 in March, Chen said.

“Firms in the service sector were among the first ones hit by the pandemic, as consumers delayed big purchases, while manufactures were affected due to their overseas clients’ postponing production due to lockdowns,” Chen said.

The number of workers on unpaid leave increased by 7,483 to 26,323 last month, but the monthly increase was smaller than in April, when 10,924 workers were sent home, Chen said.

Overall, the number of people employed in the manufacturing and service sectors shrunk by 35,000 to 7.93 million in April from a month earlier due to the impact of COVID-19, the DGBAS data showed.