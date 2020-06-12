Average monthly take-home wages decreased 0.41 percent month-on-month to NT$42,132 in April due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Wednesday.
Last month’s incomes rose 0.91 percent from a year earlier, but the annual growth was the lowest increase for April since 2014, as many firms cut salaries and working hours, the agency said.
Airline employees saw their average take-home wages contract 3.3 percent month-on-month to NT$69,349, the steepest fall among all industries, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.
Educational companies reported a monthly decline in average take-home wages of 1.66 percent to NT$24,688, Chen said.
However, total monthly wages, which include overtime pay and bonuses, climbed to NT$48,078 in April, up 0.41 percent month-on-month and 0.65 percent year-on-year, the agency said.
Financial and insurance firms as well as computer and electronics firms distributed bonuses to their employees, boosting their total wages to NT$91,440 and NT$63,602 respectively, data showed.
Meanwhile, the number of workers on unpaid leave climbed to 18,840 by the end of April, more than double the 7,916 in March, Chen said, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Labor.
Average working hours per employee decrease by 12.7 hours to 162.9 hours, from 175.6 hours in March.
The number of businesses imposing unpaid leave policies also rose to 922 by the end of April, from 308 in March, Chen said.
“Firms in the service sector were among the first ones hit by the pandemic, as consumers delayed big purchases, while manufactures were affected due to their overseas clients’ postponing production due to lockdowns,” Chen said.
The number of workers on unpaid leave increased by 7,483 to 26,323 last month, but the monthly increase was smaller than in April, when 10,924 workers were sent home, Chen said.
Overall, the number of people employed in the manufacturing and service sectors shrunk by 35,000 to 7.93 million in April from a month earlier due to the impact of COVID-19, the DGBAS data showed.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were