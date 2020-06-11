World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Deutsche provisioning rises

Deutsche Bank AG’s second-quarter loan provisions would rise to the highest level in more than a decade as it grapples with the economic slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, chief financial officer James von Moltke said yesterday. The money set aside for souring loans would reach about 800 million euros (US$909 million), Von Moltke a said at a virtual conference. That would be the most since the second quarter of 2009 and compares with analysts’ forecast of 630 million euros. The lender kept intact its full-year guidance for loan provisions of 35 to 45 basis points of total loans, and reiterated that it expects provisions to start declining next quarter.

APPAREL

Inditex posts loss

Spain’s Inditex SA, which owns the Zara fashion chain, yesterday reported a first-quarter loss of 409 million euros, as the COVID-19 crisis devastated sales. Sales for the January-to-March period nearly halved to 3.3 billion euros from 5.9 billion euros a year earlier, it said. The first-quarter loss included a provision of 308 million euros for work in its shops; without this cost, the net loss would have been 175 million euros, Inditex said. Online sales jumped 50 percent in the three months, with a gain of 95 percent in April, as governments imposed tough lockdowns around the world, it said.

SOUTH KOREA

Jobless rate at 10-year high

The unemployment rate for last month jumped to a 10-year high, as businesses continued to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent from 3.8 percent in April, data from the statistics office showed yesterday. Economists expected a rise to 4 percent. The number of jobs fell by 392,000 last month from the prior year. The report showed that the manufacturing sector lost 57,000 jobs, with another 371,000 positions shed by firms in retail, wholesale, restaurant and hotel businesses. The economy added 54,000 jobs in agriculture.

VENEZUELA

Inflation reaches 3,684%

Inflation over the past 12 months was 3,684 percent, the National Assembly said on Tuesday. The opposition-controlled legislative body said in a statement that total inflation last month was 15 percent, compared with 80 percent in April. Since the start of the year, prices have risen by more than 400 percent, but year-on-year inflation has come down from 4,210 percent in April. The nation ended last year with inflation of 9,500 percent, according to the central bank, although the National Assembly put that figure at 7,300 percent.

GREECE

Bond issue raises 3bn euros

The nation on Tuesday raised 3 billion euros in its third bond issue of the year, managing to wrap up most of its annual borrowing needs before the end of the first half. The oversubscribed benchmark 10-year issue carried a rate of 1.57 percent. The government said the successful outcome amid the COVID-19 crisis was a “vote of confidence” from international markets — which during the country’s financial crisis just a few years ago would not have touched its debt issues. “For the second time since the pandemic broke out, despite the tough economic circumstances, our country has successfully tapped markets,” Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras said.