A coalition of racial justice groups on Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Amazon.com Inc to cut all ties with police and US immigration officials.
The petition takes aim at Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit’s “Rekognition” facial recognition technology and Ring surveillance cameras used for home security.
“Amazon needs to examine its structural role in the systemic oppression of black people,” Media Justice campaign strategies director Myaisha Hayes said.
Photo: Reuters
The groups want Amazon to sever ties with police departments, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Amazon’s “surveillance empire” could be used by police to target people by race, making the company complicit in such abuse, Media Justice and other petition backers said.
Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.
“The inequitable and brutal treatment of black people in our country must stop,” Amazon said in a tweet in support of protests calling for the US justice system to treat people of all races equally.
“Together we stand in solidarity with the black community — our employees, customers and partners — in the fight against systemic racism and injustice,” it said.
It was not clear to what degree Rekognition is used by police or US immigration agencies.
Ring cameras sold by Amazon are used for home security, but people can share access to surveillance video with police if they wish.
Amazon shareholders last year rejected proposals to prohibit sales of facial recognition technology to governments and study how it might threaten privacy or civil rights.
The failed proposals were put forth by a group of shareholders, but opposed by the board of directors at Seattle-based Amazon.
IBM Corp this week said that it is no longer selling general purpose facial recognition software and is opposed to using such technology for racial profiling or mass surveillance.
The century-old technology firm called for responsible national standards regarding how facial recognition systems should be used by police agencies.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were