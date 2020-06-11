OECD forecasts worst peacetime slump in century

Reuters, PARIS





The global economy would suffer the biggest peacetime downturn in a century before it emerges next year from a coronavirus-inflicted recession, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said yesterday.

Updating its outlook, the OECD forecast that the global economy would contract 6 percent this year before bouncing back with 5.2 percent growth next year — providing the outbreak is kept under control.

However, the Paris-based policy forum said an equally possible scenario of a second wave of contagion this year could see the global economy contract 7.6 percent, before growing only 2.8 percent next year.

An empty food court is pictured at First Canadian Place in Toronto, Canada, on May 22. Photo: Bloomberg

“By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms and governments,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in an introduction to the refreshed outlook.

“Ultra-accommodative monetary policies and higher public debt are necessary and will be accepted as long as economic activity and inflation are depressed, and unemployment is high,” Boone wrote.

She said that now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions, and that governments should cooperate on a treatment and vaccine for the virus.

The US economy, the world’s biggest, is seen contracting 7.3 percent this year, before growing 4.1 percent next year.

In the event of a second outbreak, the US recession would reach 8.5 percent this year and the economy would grow only 1.9 percent next year, the OECD said.

The eurozone is heading for a downturn of 9.1 percent this year followed by 6.5 percent growth next year.

However, the recession could reach 11.5 percent this year in the event of a second outbreak, followed by growth of 3.5 percent next year.

The UK is expected to see the worst downturn among the countries covered by the OECD, with its economy forecast to contract 11.5 percent this year before recovering 9 percent next year.

A second outbreak could trigger a slump of 14 percent this year followed by a rebound of 5 percent next year, the OECD said.