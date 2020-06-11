The global economy would suffer the biggest peacetime downturn in a century before it emerges next year from a coronavirus-inflicted recession, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said yesterday.
Updating its outlook, the OECD forecast that the global economy would contract 6 percent this year before bouncing back with 5.2 percent growth next year — providing the outbreak is kept under control.
However, the Paris-based policy forum said an equally possible scenario of a second wave of contagion this year could see the global economy contract 7.6 percent, before growing only 2.8 percent next year.
Photo: Bloomberg
“By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms and governments,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in an introduction to the refreshed outlook.
“Ultra-accommodative monetary policies and higher public debt are necessary and will be accepted as long as economic activity and inflation are depressed, and unemployment is high,” Boone wrote.
She said that now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions, and that governments should cooperate on a treatment and vaccine for the virus.
The US economy, the world’s biggest, is seen contracting 7.3 percent this year, before growing 4.1 percent next year.
In the event of a second outbreak, the US recession would reach 8.5 percent this year and the economy would grow only 1.9 percent next year, the OECD said.
The eurozone is heading for a downturn of 9.1 percent this year followed by 6.5 percent growth next year.
However, the recession could reach 11.5 percent this year in the event of a second outbreak, followed by growth of 3.5 percent next year.
The UK is expected to see the worst downturn among the countries covered by the OECD, with its economy forecast to contract 11.5 percent this year before recovering 9 percent next year.
A second outbreak could trigger a slump of 14 percent this year followed by a rebound of 5 percent next year, the OECD said.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were