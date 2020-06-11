Global economic growth could rebound next year — but the number of people living in extreme poverty is expected to remain unchanged after a huge surge this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
The projection came after the Washington-based development lender on Monday said that the pandemic could drive 70 million to 100 million people into extreme poverty this year as the global economy faces its worst recession in 80 years.
Before the pandemic, extreme poverty — defined as living on US$1.90 per day — had been decreasing.
The bank expects growth to rebound by 4 percent next year.
However, the countries with the highest shares of the world’s extremely poor are not projected to grow faster than their population, meaning that extreme poverty would remain at this year’s elevated levels through next year.
“Nigeria, India and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — three countries which we project are home to more than a third of the world’s poor — are predicted to have per-capita growth rates in real GDP of [minus]-0.8 percent, 2.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively,” the World Bank said in a blog.
“With population growth rates of 2.6 percent, 1.0 percent and 3.1 percent, this is hardly enough for sustainable decreases in the poverty headcount,” it said.
“South Asia may see a larger increase in the number of poor as a result of COVID-19,” particularly in India, the bank said.
Of the 176 million people expected to be pushed below the US$3.20-per-day poverty line, two-thirds are in South Asia.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were