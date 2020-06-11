Elevated extreme poverty to persist

AFP, WASHINGTON





Global economic growth could rebound next year — but the number of people living in extreme poverty is expected to remain unchanged after a huge surge this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

The projection came after the Washington-based development lender on Monday said that the pandemic could drive 70 million to 100 million people into extreme poverty this year as the global economy faces its worst recession in 80 years.

Before the pandemic, extreme poverty — defined as living on US$1.90 per day — had been decreasing.

The bank expects growth to rebound by 4 percent next year.

However, the countries with the highest shares of the world’s extremely poor are not projected to grow faster than their population, meaning that extreme poverty would remain at this year’s elevated levels through next year.

“Nigeria, India and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — three countries which we project are home to more than a third of the world’s poor — are predicted to have per-capita growth rates in real GDP of [minus]-0.8 percent, 2.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively,” the World Bank said in a blog.

“With population growth rates of 2.6 percent, 1.0 percent and 3.1 percent, this is hardly enough for sustainable decreases in the poverty headcount,” it said.

“South Asia may see a larger increase in the number of poor as a result of COVID-19,” particularly in India, the bank said.

Of the 176 million people expected to be pushed below the US$3.20-per-day poverty line, two-thirds are in South Asia.