China’s factory-gate prices last month remained at four-year lows, official data showed yesterday, as the demand shock from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the world’s second-largest economy.
The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, deepened its contraction, shrinking 3.7 percent year-on-year.
Subdued demand and declining global commodity prices were key factors behind the fall, analysts said.
Photo: Reuters
The PPI figure was worse than the 3.2 percent drop expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and was deeper than April’s 3.1 percent contraction — underscoring the stress faced by manufacturers as China’s economy churns back to life after pandemic lockdowns.
China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.4 percent, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said, easing from 3.3 percent a month earlier on falling food prices.
The country has been working to bounce back from a historic contraction in growth in the first three months as the outbreak brought activity to a near-standstill while authorities worked to curb its spread.
However, the march of the virus around the world, hammering the global economy, has depressed demand across many of China’s key trading partners, forcing companies to charge less for their products.
Bureau senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said the PPI drop was influenced by a fall in prices in the oil industry and other major commodities.
Another key factor behind the easing of consumer prices is China’s slowing food price inflation, Dong added, with more fresh produce entering the market and an increase in pork supply.
Martin Rasmussen of Capital Economics Ltd said the PPI change was driven by “an across-the-board decline in raw materials, manufactured goods and consumer goods price inflation.”
Consumer inflation had remained close to eight-year highs in the earlier part of this year, and pork prices have been soaring after the country’s herds were ravaged by African swine fever that saw millions of pigs culled.
The price of pork — a staple meat in China — rose 81.7 percent year-on-year last month, down from a 96.9 percent rise in April and 116.4 percent spike in March.
Core inflation — which excludes food and energy — should stop declining soon as consumer spending strengthens, Rasmussen said, while a pickup in infrastructure construction looks set to drive a rebound in producer prices, which are highly correlated with commodity prices.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were