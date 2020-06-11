China’s factory goods prices slump on virus shock

AFP, BEIJING





China’s factory-gate prices last month remained at four-year lows, official data showed yesterday, as the demand shock from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, deepened its contraction, shrinking 3.7 percent year-on-year.

Subdued demand and declining global commodity prices were key factors behind the fall, analysts said.

A worker grinds a steel structure at a factory in Huzhou, China, on May 17. Photo: Reuters

The PPI figure was worse than the 3.2 percent drop expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and was deeper than April’s 3.1 percent contraction — underscoring the stress faced by manufacturers as China’s economy churns back to life after pandemic lockdowns.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.4 percent, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said, easing from 3.3 percent a month earlier on falling food prices.

The country has been working to bounce back from a historic contraction in growth in the first three months as the outbreak brought activity to a near-standstill while authorities worked to curb its spread.

However, the march of the virus around the world, hammering the global economy, has depressed demand across many of China’s key trading partners, forcing companies to charge less for their products.

Bureau senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said the PPI drop was influenced by a fall in prices in the oil industry and other major commodities.

Another key factor behind the easing of consumer prices is China’s slowing food price inflation, Dong added, with more fresh produce entering the market and an increase in pork supply.

Martin Rasmussen of Capital Economics Ltd said the PPI change was driven by “an across-the-board decline in raw materials, manufactured goods and consumer goods price inflation.”

Consumer inflation had remained close to eight-year highs in the earlier part of this year, and pork prices have been soaring after the country’s herds were ravaged by African swine fever that saw millions of pigs culled.

The price of pork — a staple meat in China — rose 81.7 percent year-on-year last month, down from a 96.9 percent rise in April and 116.4 percent spike in March.

Core inflation — which excludes food and energy — should stop declining soon as consumer spending strengthens, Rasmussen said, while a pickup in infrastructure construction looks set to drive a rebound in producer prices, which are highly correlated with commodity prices.