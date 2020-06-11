Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday said that the construction of its plant in India is back on track as the South Asian nation emerges from a more than two-month lockdown.
The plant “was supposed to be ready around the end of last quarter, but was unfortunately delayed due to the pandemic” and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.
After extending the initial lockdown period from mid-April to the end of last month, India on Monday eased the strict restrictions, allowing business and consumer activities to resume.
Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics
“Construction of the plant has resumed ... we hope it would be ready by the end of the year,” Hai said, adding that it would serve first and foremost the local market with a focus on the production of industrial automation components.
The company is leasing another facility in India to produce telecom power systems.
Delta would eventually consider moving the production of basic thermal products, such as fans, to its Indian plant to serve overseas markets, Hai said.
While most of Delta’s manufacturing is concentrated in China, which makes up about 60 to 70 percent of its total output, Delta is seeking to relocate its production to Southeast Asia and Taiwan in an effort to divert risks.
Its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL, is by far the company’s biggest step outside of China, mainly producing power electronics and automation products, while the third phase of Delta’s Tainan plant, specializing in the production of passive components, is under construction, Hai said.
The construction of the company’s new research and development center at its headquarters in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) is proceeding according to schedule, he added.
Hai gave a rosy outlook for business in the second half of the year.
“While the coronavirus has largely affected our first-quarter performance, it has boosted orders for our industrial automation segment, therefore June [sales] should be quite good,” Hai said, adding that the company has received large orders of thermal management products for servers and PCs.
Despite the current lukewarm market sentiment around the globe, Hai said he expects market demand to recover as the spread of COVID-19 slows down.
“The coronavirus would end someday ... soon a bigger role that would come into play is climate change,” which would drive robust growth in the electric-vehicle industry, Hai said.
“Price used to be a big barrier, [but] there have been some significant decreases in component prices, including batteries,” he said.
In the meantime, the company is working with wind energy developers to install storage power systems for wind turbines, Hai said.
