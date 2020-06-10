GERMANY
April exports decline 24%
Exports in April tumbled 24 percent month-on-month to 75.7 billion euros (US$85.3 billion), official data showed yesterday, as Europe’s top economy felt the full effects of COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide. Compared with a year earlier, exports slumped 31.1 percent in April — “the biggest fall in a single month since foreign trade statistics began in 1950,” statistics authority Destatis said in a statement. Trade surplus tumbled to just 3.2 billion euros in seasonally adjusted terms, the lowest since December 2000. That was because imports in April fell more slowly than exports, down 16.5 percent month-on-month to 72.2 billion euros.
AUTOMAKERS
New VW brand head picked
Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess is giving up the management of the firm’s core VW brand so that he can concentrate more on the group as a whole, the German automaker said on Monday. Diess, whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company’s diesel-emissions scandal, is to be replaced as head of the VW brand by Ralf Brandstaetter, who has been serving as the brand’s chief operating officer, the company said. The change would give Diess — who has been pushing the company ahead with a shift toward zero-emission vehicles and a new, more environmentally friendly image — more time to focus on the overall brand, the firm said.
INDIA
Lockdown cuts gold imports
Gold imports last month slumped by about 99 percent for a second straight month, disrupted by restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 in the world’s second-biggest consuming nation. Inbound shipments fell to 1.3 tonnes from 105.8 tonnes a year earlier, a person familiar with the data said on condition of anonymity. That comes after shipments in April plunged to 60kg, the lowest monthly imports in at least a decade. Ministry of Finance spokesman Rajesh Malhotra did not immediately respond to two calls to his cellphone during office hours.
SINGAPORE
Virus tech plans rise 30%
The city-state plans to spend S$3.5 billion (US$2.5 billion) on information and communications technology in the current fiscal year as it prepares to develop and deploy new tools such as sensors and contact tracing devices to combat COVID-19. The estimated expenditure is 30 percent more than what the government had projected last year, the Government Technology Agency said in a statement. Small and medium companies would be eligible to participate in 80 percent of the estimated procurement opportunities, it said. “COVID-19 has illustrated the importance of digitalization, and the need to accelerate it within and beyond the public sector,” agency CEO Kok Ping Soon (郭柄汛) said.
AFRICA
Coronavirus hits agriculture
The pandemic could cost the continent as much as US$4.8 billion in lost agricultural exports and affect the livelihoods of 10 million farmers, McKinsey & Co said. Disruptions ranging from canceled flights to the closure of chocolate factories in Europe have limited exports of crops ranging from nuts to roses, the consultancy firm said. Livelihoods would be affected through “job loss or price reductions,” McKinsey said. Agriculture is critical for the continent’s economies, accounting for 23 percent of GDP and jobs for 60 percent of economically active people in the sub-Saharan region. The continent exports US$35 billion to US$40 billion in agricultural products annually.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and