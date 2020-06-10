Samsung heir avoids arrest over disputed merger

AFP, SEOUL





The Seoul Central District Court yesterday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to the country’s Samsung empire over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step to his succession.

Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is already being retried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offenses in connection with a corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

The merger case is separate from his ongoing retrial, but adds to the difficulties of the Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.

Prosecutors had sought the warrant for Lee on suspicion that he was involved in price manipulation and illegal trading during the 2015 merger of Cheil Industries Inc and Samsung C&T Corp.

However, the court turned down the prosecutors’ request, ruling that there was not sufficient probable cause for his arrest or those of two former Samsung executives.

“There was insufficient explanation on the need to arrest the defendants against the principle of trial without detention,” Judge Won Jung-sook said in a court statement. “Prosecutors seem to have already secured a considerable amount of evidence through their investigation.”

Whether Lee committed illegal acts should be established at trial, she added.

Lee attended the hearing, which Yonhap news agency said lasted for about nine hours, and then awaited the court’s decision at a detention center.

He emerged at about 2:40am yesterday and briefly greeted reporters, but did not answer when asked how he felt about the decision. Lee then left in a sedan.

The merger transaction was seen as helping to ensure a smooth third-generational power transfer to Lee, a scion of Samsung’s founding family.

Chaebol families often have only a small ownership stake in their empires, but maintain control through complex webs of cross-shareholdings between units.

Lee was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries and critics have said that Samsung sought to artificially lower the price of C&T to give him a bigger stake in the merged entity — a key part of the Samsung structure — consolidating his grip on the conglomerate.

The prosecutors’ request came weeks after Lee issued a wide-ranging apology for company misconduct and promised to end the line of family succession.