US recession began in February: NBER panel

AP, WASHINGTON





The US economy entered a recession in February as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation, ending the longest expansion on record, a group of economists said on Monday.

The economists said that employment, income and spending peaked in February, and then fell sharply afterward as the pandemic shut down businesses across the country, marking the start of a downturn after nearly 11 full years of economic growth.

A committee within the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a private nonprofit group, determines the beginning and end of recessions, which it broadly defines as a “decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months.”

For that reason, the bureau typically waits longer before making a determination that the economy is in a downturn.

In the previous recession, the committee did not declare that the economy was in recession until December 2008, a year after it had actually begun.

However, in this case, the NBER said that the collapse in employment and incomes was so steep that it could much more quickly make a determination.

“The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions,” the NBER panel said.

The NBER defines recessions by beginning in the same month that the previous expansion ends. Because the economy peaked in February, that is the month when the recession officially began, rather than in March, when unemployment began to rise.

February is when the stock market hit its own record high before stumbling into a severe downturn from which it has mostly recovered, thanks to extraordinary stimulus and support measures from the US Federal Reserve and the US Congress, as well as expectations that the worst of the economic pain might have passed.

The US government on Friday last week said that employers last month added 2.5 million jobs, an unexpected gain suggesting that job losses might have bottomed out.

A recession ends when employment and output start to pick up again, not when they reach their prerecession levels, so it is possible that the recession could technically end soon.

That would make this recession the shortest and deepest on record. It is expected to be followed by an extended recovery before the economy manages to regain its pre-pandemic levels of production and employment.

Some economists have said that it could take two years or more, with the unemployment rate likely to stand at 10 percent or higher at the end of this year.

“The most important thing to focus on is the strength of the recovery and that’s where the greatest uncertainty lies right now,” Evercore ISI policy economist Ernie Tedeschi said.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus is under control, whether there might be a second wave, and whether or when a vaccine could be developed, Tedeschi added.

The World Bank on Monday said that the world is facing a health and economic crisis that would produce the largest shock to the global economy in seven decades.

In its updated global outlook, the World Bank projected that international economic activity would shrink by 5.2 percent this year, the deepest recession since a contraction in 1945 to 1946, at the end of World War II.