France earmarks US$17bn for sinking aviation sector

HAMMERED: The French finance minister said that 100,000 jobs are under threat in the next six months and the aviation industry’s recovery is likely to be very slow

Bloomberg





The French government unveiled a rescue plan for the struggling aviation industry that includes billions of euros to support Airbus SE and its suppliers hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15 billion euros (US$17 billion) in measures include export guarantees and credit relief for some new aircraft orders, as well as an extension of part-time work subsidies to help companies lower payroll costs, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said yesterday.

The package also contains loan guarantees extended to Air France-KLM, a moratorium on some airline loan reimbursements and orders for military aircraft.

French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire holds a news conference on the government’s plan to support the hard-hit aviation industry in Paris yesterday. Photo: AFP

The aid is aimed at bolstering the European plane maker and its constellation of hundreds of French suppliers that have been hammered by measures to contain the coronavirus. New orders have dried up and the grounding of aircraft has hurt the sale of equipment and services. The industry employs about 300,000 people in France and generates 58 billion euros in annual revenue.

“We must save our aviation industry,” Le Maire said, adding that 100,000 jobs are under threat in the next six months and the sector’s recovery is likely to be very slow.

Airbus, along with engine maker Safran SA, Thales SA and Dassault Aviation SA, would contribute to a fund to help the small and medium companies hardest hit by the crisis.

While they have limited access to commercial bank funding, some are considered strategic because they are also defense suppliers.

Included in the package are 7 billion euros of loans and guarantees that the government had extended to Air France-KLM. The funds are tied to a reduction in carbon emissions and services on its domestic routes.

Le Maire said the carrier should be a “good customer” for Airbus.

The plan would back development of less-polluting aircraft, including a successor for the best-selling A320 family of jets that could enter service from 2033, as well as a hybrid electric regional airplane, a more fuel-efficient Airbus Ecureuil helicopter and less-polluting private jets.

The rescue for the aviation industry comes as part of a series of stimulus packages worth about 40 billion euros that have included funds for tourism and the auto industry.

As France started to reopen on May 11 following a strict lockdown period, the central bank yesterday said that the economy would take two years to recover from its worst post-war recession.

The eurozone’s second-biggest economy is likely to shrink 10.3 percent this year, before bouncing back with growth of 6.9 percent next year and 3.9 percent in 2022, the Bank of France forecast.

Nearly a million jobs are likely to be shed this year and unemployment could climb to a new record of 11.8 percent in the first half of next year.

The central bank said that the outlook could be brighter if the virus is quickly brought under control, while a second wave of infections could plunge the economy into a 16 percent downturn this year, followed by growth of only 6 percent next year and 4 percent in 2022.

As of the end of last month, economic activity was still running 17 percent below normal levels, although up from the 32 percent reduction seen during the first two weeks of lockdown in March, the central bank said.

Business surveys have suggested that activity this month could get back to about 12 percent of normal levels, it added.

Nonetheless, the time spent under lockdown meant that the economy probably contracted 15 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, when it slumped 5.3 percent, the Bank of France said.

Additional reporting by Reuters