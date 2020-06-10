Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday announced a HK$39 billion (US$5 billion) government-led bailout as it battles a crippling downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many carriers hammered by the crisis, the company has seen passenger numbers evaporate over the past few months, leaving most of its fleet sitting on the tarmac and the firm hemorrhaging cash.
Before the pandemic, the airline was under pressure after taking a hit from months of sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong last year that saw tourist numbers plunge.
Photo: Bloomberg
The carrier yesterday announced a sweeping proposal to inject liquidity and keep it afloat with the help of the Hong Kong government, which is to take a small stake in the firm.
“Cathay Pacific has explored available options and believes that a recapitalization is required to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to weather this current crisis,” it said in a statement to Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.
The bulk of the capital would come from new shares issued to Aviation 2020 Ltd, a company owned by the government, as well as a HK$7.8 billion bridge loan from the government.
Under the proposal, Cathay would raise about HK$11.7 billion in a rights issue on the basis of seven rights shares for every 11 existing shares held, while preference shares for the government would raise HK$19.5 billion and warrants would garner HK$1.95 billion, subject to adjustment.
Share trading in Cathay Pacific — and its two biggest shareholders, Air China (中國國際航空) and Swire Pacific Ltd (太古) — was suspended yesterday morning in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement.
They are to resume trading today, Cathay said.
Swire, a Hong Kong and British conglomerate with colonial-era roots, has a 45 percent stake in Cathay, while Air China owns 30 percent.
Once the recapitalization plan is complete, Aviation 2020 would take a 6 percent stake, while Swire’s shares would be reduced to 42 percent and Air China’s to 28 percent.
Aviation 2020 would be allowed to send two “observers” to attend board meetings, Cathay added.
The South China Morning Post reported that it is the first time that the Hong Kong government has directly injected money into a private company.
In its statement, Cathay said that it plans to implement another round of executive pay cuts and a second voluntary unpaid leave initiative for employees.
Before the pandemic struck, Cathay was one of Asia’s largest international airlines and the fifth-largest air cargo carrier globally.
The virus has caused a collapse in passenger numbers, and while its cargo business has kept going, Cathay has no domestic demand to fall back on, unlike many other big airlines. The airline lost US$580 million in the first four months of this year.
Cathay also found itself punished by Beijing last year when some of its 33,000 employees expressed support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.
The crisis led to the replacement of both the airline’s CEO and chairman, as Cathay scrambled to placate Beijing, while unions said that some staff were sacked for their political views.
