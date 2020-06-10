Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX closes up 0.23%

The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly higher, as investors pocketed some of their gains from the past few trading sessions, while the bellwether electronics sector paused after a rally and buying moved to select old-economy stocks, helping to push the benchmark index above its previous closing level, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 26.79 points, or 0.23 percent, at 11,637.11, on turnover of NT$174.452 billion (US$5.85 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$6.82 billion of shares yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Kemet deal approved

The Investment Commission yesterday approved Yageo Corp’s (國巨) US$1.64 billion acquisition of US capacitor manufacturer Kemet Corp and its subsidiaries. Yageo, the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, is to purchase all of Kemet’s common shares at US$27.2 per share in an all-cash transaction. Apart from adding high-end automotive, industrial and 5G component segments to its portfolio, the move would help expand Yageo’s presence across the US and Europe, as well as Japan. The deal is expected to be completed next month.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang revenue tanks

Tong Yang Industry Co Ltd (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal, yesterday posted revenue of NT$1.02 billion for last month, a 43.72 percent year-on-year decrease. On a monthly basis, revenue rose 0.66 percent driven by an improvement in the aftermarket business, Tong Yang said in a statement. Cumulative revenue in the first five months of the year fell 23.59 percent year-on-year to NT$6.84 billion, which the company attributed to the effects of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELECTRONICS

Sun Max eyes further growth

Industrial cooling fan maker Sun Max Tech Ltd (動力) yesterday posted revenue of NT$107.94 million for last month, up 76.9 percent year-on-year, but down 19.63 percent month-on-month. The company mainly supplies graphics card cooling kits and other gaming-related products for desktop PCs and laptops. In the first five months, cumulative revenue rose 15.89 percent year-on-year to NT$493.79 million and Sun Max said that it expects growth momentum to persist for the remainder of the year on new product launches by Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

SunMax gets China boost

Collagen products provider SunMax Biotechnology Co (雙美生物科技) yesterday said that the recovery of the aesthetic medicine market in China boosted its revenue by 64.85 percent year-on-year and 51.5 percent month-on-month to NT$81.98 million last month. In the first five months, combined revenue grew 56.43 percent year-on-year to NT$307.1 million, the company said in a statement.

EMPLOYMENT

More workers furloughed

The number of furloughed employees in the nation rose by 2,022 to 28,345 over the seven days to Sunday, Ministry of Labor data released on Monday showed. The manufacturing sector had 13,735 employees on furlough, the wholesale and retail sector had 5,052, and the hospitality, food and beverage sector had 2,867, the ministry’s data showed. Most of the companies implementing unpaid leave were small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.