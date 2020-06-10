EQUITIES
TAIEX closes up 0.23%
The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly higher, as investors pocketed some of their gains from the past few trading sessions, while the bellwether electronics sector paused after a rally and buying moved to select old-economy stocks, helping to push the benchmark index above its previous closing level, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 26.79 points, or 0.23 percent, at 11,637.11, on turnover of NT$174.452 billion (US$5.85 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$6.82 billion of shares yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Kemet deal approved
The Investment Commission yesterday approved Yageo Corp’s (國巨) US$1.64 billion acquisition of US capacitor manufacturer Kemet Corp and its subsidiaries. Yageo, the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, is to purchase all of Kemet’s common shares at US$27.2 per share in an all-cash transaction. Apart from adding high-end automotive, industrial and 5G component segments to its portfolio, the move would help expand Yageo’s presence across the US and Europe, as well as Japan. The deal is expected to be completed next month.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang revenue tanks
Tong Yang Industry Co Ltd (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal, yesterday posted revenue of NT$1.02 billion for last month, a 43.72 percent year-on-year decrease. On a monthly basis, revenue rose 0.66 percent driven by an improvement in the aftermarket business, Tong Yang said in a statement. Cumulative revenue in the first five months of the year fell 23.59 percent year-on-year to NT$6.84 billion, which the company attributed to the effects of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
Sun Max eyes further growth
Industrial cooling fan maker Sun Max Tech Ltd (動力) yesterday posted revenue of NT$107.94 million for last month, up 76.9 percent year-on-year, but down 19.63 percent month-on-month. The company mainly supplies graphics card cooling kits and other gaming-related products for desktop PCs and laptops. In the first five months, cumulative revenue rose 15.89 percent year-on-year to NT$493.79 million and Sun Max said that it expects growth momentum to persist for the remainder of the year on new product launches by Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
BIOTECHNOLOGY
SunMax gets China boost
Collagen products provider SunMax Biotechnology Co (雙美生物科技) yesterday said that the recovery of the aesthetic medicine market in China boosted its revenue by 64.85 percent year-on-year and 51.5 percent month-on-month to NT$81.98 million last month. In the first five months, combined revenue grew 56.43 percent year-on-year to NT$307.1 million, the company said in a statement.
EMPLOYMENT
More workers furloughed
The number of furloughed employees in the nation rose by 2,022 to 28,345 over the seven days to Sunday, Ministry of Labor data released on Monday showed. The manufacturing sector had 13,735 employees on furlough, the wholesale and retail sector had 5,052, and the hospitality, food and beverage sector had 2,867, the ministry’s data showed. Most of the companies implementing unpaid leave were small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and