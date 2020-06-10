Taichung’s new city hall business district (NCHBD) could grow into a multicentric hub as the local government is improving the investment environment and infrastructure, Colliers International Taiwan said in a report.
The district refers to an area surrounded by Shizheng (市政), Chaofu (朝富) and Wenxin (文心) roads, and Taiwan Avenue (台灣大道), the property broker said.
“We expect NCHBD to become Taichung’s largest prime office market in the next five years,” Colliers said.
After nearly 30 years of development, the district integrates five major themes: politics, economics, transportation, culture and leisure, the broker said.
The business district is the entertainment and shopping hub of central Taiwan, supported by the about 4.58 million residents of Taichung, and Chunghwa and Nantou counties.
The market for office space in the district was active in the first quarter, with any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic not so far apparent, Colliers said.
In addition, continued manufacturing investment in Taichung should also drive demand for office space, it said.
Continued population growth, improved transportation networks and industrial development would also help drive demand, it added.
The cluster effect is already evident, as the district has become a top location for company headquarters and office relocation, especially in the financial services, technology, communications and manufacturing sectors, Colliers said.
Tenants with expansion or relocation plans should consider the district, as landlords could offer more favorable terms this year due to concerns over the pandemic, it said.
Taichung has added an average of 18,000 new residents a year in the past five years, the second-fastest growing municipality in the nation, it added.
