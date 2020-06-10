Global lockdowns boost revenue at AUO, Innolux

HOME COMFORTS: AUO and Innolux are on course to claim 22.9% and 20.6% shares of the global notebook panel market in the first half of the year, TrendForce said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Revenue of local LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) grew by high single-digit percentages last month, as they benefited from growing demand for notebook computers as lockdowns implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in remote working and online learning.

AUO posted revenue of NT$31.73 billion (US$1.06 billion) for last month, an increase of 7.8 percent from NT$20.16 billion in April.

The company in April told investors that it was witnessing strong demand for PC and notebook monitors due to people working from home and online learning during the pandemic.

On an annual basis, revenue slumped 12.2 percent from NT$24.74 billion, AUO said.

In the first five months of the year, combined revenue was NT$95.58 billion, down 15 percent from NT$112.43 billion during the same period last year, company data showed.

Shipments of panels used in PC monitors and TVs increased 10.3 percent month-on-month to 103.4 million units, a company statement said.

However, shipments of smaller panels for handsets and vehicles declined 2.4 percent month-on-month to 9.59 million units, it said.

Innolux experienced a similar growth rate, posting revenue of NT$22 billion for last month, up 6.7 percent from NT$20.66 billion in April.

On an annual basis, revenue rose 4.9 percent from NT$21.01 billion.

Shipments of panels for PC monitors and TVs increased 10.9 percent month-on-month to 115.2 million units, while those of smaller panels shrank 1.7 percent to 23.78 million units, Innolux said.

In the first five months of the year, the company posted combined revenue of NT$93.09 billion, down 8.54 percent from NT$101.79 billion in the same period last year, it said.

Market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said that working from home and remote learning have been stimulating demand for notebook computers this quarter, leading to strong demand for panels.

Worldwide notebook panel shipments are set to grow 17.7 percent year-on-year to 53.3 million units this quarter, it forecast.

That represents quarterly growth of 33.6 percent, bucking a downtrend in the second quarter, the researcher said.

That momentum is likely to carry over to next quarter, TrendForce said.

This year as a whole, global shipments of notebook panels are set to grow 0.2 percent to 188.1 million units, it added.

AUO and Innolux are on course to claim 22.9 percent and 20.6 percent shares of the global notebook panel market in the first half of the year respectively, TrendForce said.

That would rank AUO as the second-biggest supplier of notebook panels, with Innolux in third spot. China’s BOE Technology Group (京東方) would retain top spot with a 29.2 percent share, it said.