Apple to unveil move to its own Mac chips at WWDC

Bloomberg





Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said.

The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22.

Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said.

Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were discussing private plans.

The new processors would be based on the same technology used in Apple-designed iPhone and iPad chips.

However, future Macs would still run the macOS operating system rather than the iOS software on mobile devices from the company.

Bloomberg News reported on Apple’s effort to move away from Intel earlier this year, and in 2018.

Apple is using technology licensed from Arm Ltd, part of Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. This architecture is different from the underlying technology in Intel chips, so developers would need time to optimize their software for the new components.

Cupertino, California-based Apple and Santa Clara-based Intel declined to comment.

Apple has about 10 percent of the PC market, so the change might not cut into Intel sales much. However, Macs are considered premium products. So if the company moves away from Intel for performance reasons it might prompt other PC makers to look at different options, too.

Microsoft Corp, Samsung Electronics Co and Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) have already debuted laptops that run on Arm-based chips.

Apple’s move would be a highlight of this year’s conference, which is to be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fluid nature of the global health crisis and its impact on Apple’s product development, the timing of the chip announcement could change.

At the conference, Apple is also readying updates to its other operating systems — iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS — with changes to augmented-reality capabilities, deeper integration with outside apps and services, and improved Apple Watch fitness features.

A big priority is improving the performance of its mobile software after last year’s release, iOS 13, suffered from several problems.

The company is working on at least three of its own Mac processors, known as systems-on-a-chip, with the first based on the A14 processor in the next iPhone.

In addition to the main central processing unit, there would be a graphics processing unit and a neural engine for handling machine learning, a popular and powerful type of artificial intelligence, the people said.

In the past, Apple has made chips for specific Mac functions, such as security.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would build the new Mac processors using a 5-nanometer production technique — the same approach as for the next iPhones and iPad Pros.

Intel rivals Qualcomm Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc also use TSMC to make their chips.