VIETNAM
EU free-trade deal ratified
The parliament unanimously approved a free-trade agreement with the EU. The National Assembly’s vote followed approval by the European Parliament in February of the deal that would scrap almost all tariffs on goods traded between Europe and Vietnam. The agreement is expected to go into effect as early as next month after all governments approve it, the Web site of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. Under the pact, Vietnam would slash 99 percent of its import duties over 10 years and the EU would do the same over seven years. The agreement curbs non-tariff barriers and opens up public procurement.
GERMANY
Production drops 17.9%
Industrial production plunged 17.9 percent in April compared with the previous month at the height of Europe’s COVID-19 lockdowns, official data showed yesterday. The decline reported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy followed an 8.9 percent drop in March, when the country began shutting down. It started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since. However, the economy went into a recession in the first quarter and that is expected to worsen this quarter. Data released on Friday showed that factory orders dropped 25.8 percent in April, following a 15 percent drop in March.
PUBLISHING
HK paper’s revenue plunges
The South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong newspaper backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), saw its revenue plunge by half in the first quarter as advertisers cut budgets amid months of social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. As early as mid-summer, advertising sales could begin to recover as the pandemic eases in Hong Kong, South China Morning Post chief executive officer Gary Liu (劉可瑞) said in an interview. The publication, which in April said it would cut jobs, lower executives’ salaries and ask some workers to take unpaid leave, has no plans for more such moves, Liu said.
HYPERMARKETS
Lotte Mart aims to go green
One of the largest hypermarket chains in South Korea is aiming to reduce plastic and food waste in its stores and boost the use of recycled packaging. Lotte Mart plans to cut single-use plastics by 50 percent by 2025 and is to establish guidelines for using recycled materials in its branded products, the company said yesterday. Lotte Mart, a division of Lotte Shopping Co, also said that it plans to reduce food waste within its stores by 30 percent by 2025 and increase the number of its outlets with solar generation systems by next year to 60 from 39. Greenpeace Seoul urged the company to apply the same standards to its dozens of stores in Vietnam and Indonesia.
NORWAY
Virus a boon for liquor seller
The government-run wine and liquor monopoly last month increased its sales by 44 percent year-on-year as coronavirus-related travel restrictions prevented the purchase of cheaper alcohol abroad, the Vinmonopolet retailer said yesterday. The country closed its borders in the middle of March to most foreigners and imposed quarantines on anyone returning home from abroad, while also shutting its restaurants, thus leaving Vinmonopolet as the only source of alcohol other than beer. The retailer’s overall sales volume rose by 28 percent in the January-to-May period, despite little change during the first two of those months.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and