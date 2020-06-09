Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

US rally boosts TAIEX

The TAIEX yesterday rose by more than 100 points with investors encouraged by a rally on US markets on Friday last week due to better-than-expected jobs data. Buying focused on the high-tech sector amid optimism over an increase in shipments of consumer electronic devices at a time of economic reopening on easing concerns over COVID-19, while petrochemical stocks received a boost from oil producers’ decision to extend their output cut deal, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 130.92 points, or 1.14 percent, at 11,610.32, on turnover of NT$202.508 billion (US$6.79 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$9.54 billion worth of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CONTACT LENSES

Largan inks Watsons deal

Largan Medical Co Ltd (星歐光學), a contact lens subsidiary of handset camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co (大立光), yesterday said that it would manufacture contact lenses for health and beauty care chain Watsons Personal Care Stores (Taiwan) Co (台灣屈臣氏) on a contract basis. The Taichung-based company said the nation’s largest cosmetics and drugstore chain would sell its products under the “Pink by Pure Beauty” brand at 400 outlets. Largan Medical, founded in 2004, also sells its own-brand lenses at several retail channels and online platforms.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

The Bread chain to close

The Bread (布列德麵包) bakery chain, owned by Ting Hsin International Group (頂新集團), yesterday announced that it would cease operations on June 30, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wei Chuan Foods Corp (味全食品) established the chain in May 2007 and sold it to Ting Hsin in 2013. The Bread, with nine stores in the greater Taipei region, said that due to the pandemic and operational adjustments, it would close its entire retail channel and hopes to re-enter the market with multifaceted features, without elaborating.

COSMETICS

Thai Ho revenue rises

Cosmetics maker Thai Ho Group Inc (太和生技集團) yesterday reported that revenue last month improved from the previous month due to strong demand from Chinese brands, but remained lower than a year earlier because of a high comparison base. Consolidated revenue grew 14 percent month-on-month, but declined 24.93 percent year-on-year to NT$79.99 million. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai Ho said that cumulative revenue in the first five months fell 14.09 percent annually to NT$282.75 million. The company said it remains optimistic about this year, citing new orders for winter from some European and US cosmetics brands, as well as demand for gift sets for the Christmas holiday.

MANUFACTURING

Global PMX orders return

Global PMX Co (智伸科), which makes auto parts and medical components, yesterday said that it expects major clients to gradually increase orders back to previous levels this quarter as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and markets start to reopen. Global PMX said it predicts that overall operations would pick up quarter by quarter this year, as it aims to work closely with clients, coordinate follow-up shipping schedules and manage orders in hand to maintain good visibility. The company reported that revenue last month declined 32.25 percent year-on-year to NT$435.998 million, while cumulative revenue in the first five months decreased 19.9 percent to NT$2.48 billion.