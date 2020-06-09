EQUITIES
US rally boosts TAIEX
The TAIEX yesterday rose by more than 100 points with investors encouraged by a rally on US markets on Friday last week due to better-than-expected jobs data. Buying focused on the high-tech sector amid optimism over an increase in shipments of consumer electronic devices at a time of economic reopening on easing concerns over COVID-19, while petrochemical stocks received a boost from oil producers’ decision to extend their output cut deal, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 130.92 points, or 1.14 percent, at 11,610.32, on turnover of NT$202.508 billion (US$6.79 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$9.54 billion worth of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CONTACT LENSES
Largan inks Watsons deal
Largan Medical Co Ltd (星歐光學), a contact lens subsidiary of handset camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co (大立光), yesterday said that it would manufacture contact lenses for health and beauty care chain Watsons Personal Care Stores (Taiwan) Co (台灣屈臣氏) on a contract basis. The Taichung-based company said the nation’s largest cosmetics and drugstore chain would sell its products under the “Pink by Pure Beauty” brand at 400 outlets. Largan Medical, founded in 2004, also sells its own-brand lenses at several retail channels and online platforms.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
The Bread chain to close
The Bread (布列德麵包) bakery chain, owned by Ting Hsin International Group (頂新集團), yesterday announced that it would cease operations on June 30, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wei Chuan Foods Corp (味全食品) established the chain in May 2007 and sold it to Ting Hsin in 2013. The Bread, with nine stores in the greater Taipei region, said that due to the pandemic and operational adjustments, it would close its entire retail channel and hopes to re-enter the market with multifaceted features, without elaborating.
COSMETICS
Thai Ho revenue rises
Cosmetics maker Thai Ho Group Inc (太和生技集團) yesterday reported that revenue last month improved from the previous month due to strong demand from Chinese brands, but remained lower than a year earlier because of a high comparison base. Consolidated revenue grew 14 percent month-on-month, but declined 24.93 percent year-on-year to NT$79.99 million. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai Ho said that cumulative revenue in the first five months fell 14.09 percent annually to NT$282.75 million. The company said it remains optimistic about this year, citing new orders for winter from some European and US cosmetics brands, as well as demand for gift sets for the Christmas holiday.
MANUFACTURING
Global PMX orders return
Global PMX Co (智伸科), which makes auto parts and medical components, yesterday said that it expects major clients to gradually increase orders back to previous levels this quarter as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and markets start to reopen. Global PMX said it predicts that overall operations would pick up quarter by quarter this year, as it aims to work closely with clients, coordinate follow-up shipping schedules and manage orders in hand to maintain good visibility. The company reported that revenue last month declined 32.25 percent year-on-year to NT$435.998 million, while cumulative revenue in the first five months decreased 19.9 percent to NT$2.48 billion.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and