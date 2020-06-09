As lockdowns end, sales rebound at Giant, Merida

Staff writer, with CNA





Two of Taiwan’s leading bicycle manufacturers have reported a rebound in sales in overseas markets as some countries begin easing their COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) spokesman Ken Li (李書耕) said that in Europe, where countries in late April began lifting lockdowns gradually, demand for its bicycles has outstripped supply.

The most popular models in Europe are the mid-priced sports bicycles that sell for about 1,000 euros (US$1,130), he said.

Giant would soon be able to increase supply in the European market when its new plant in Hungary begins operations in the middle of this month, Li said.

Sales of Giant bicycles have also increased in countries that offer subsidies for bicycle purchases, including the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Japan, he said.

Merida Industry Co Ltd (美利達) said its revenue has grown in the past few months on the back of higher sales in China and some European countries.

In particular, Merida said that sales last month jumped in Germany, which is its largest market, and in Italy, which meant its factories and suppliers had to work overtime to meet demand.

In the Chinese market, Merida said that after an annual 60 percent drop in revenue in February due to the COVID-19 lockdowns there, it posted a 7.6 percent increase in March from the previous year.

When China in April began to reopen its economy, Merida recorded an annual 87 percent hike in revenue — a trend that it said is expected to continue.