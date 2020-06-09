Auto sales in China last month rose for the first time in almost a year, evidence that the world’s largest auto market is rebounding from the coronavirus crisis and its trade dispute with the US.
Retail sales of cars, sports utility vehicles and multiple-purpose vehicles increased 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 1.64 million units last month, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday.
That is the first gain since June last year.
The Chinese government added stimulus measures, such as tax rebates, to attract consumers back to showrooms, while automakers that shuttered operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak now offer generous discounts.
The pandemic exacerbated a sales slump that is in its third year, with an economic slowdown, trade tensions and stricter emission standards weighing on demand.
Global automakers spent billions of dollars expanding in China in recent decades, and manufacturers such as Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG remain undeterred in their effort to tap the market’s long-term growth potential, including for electric vehicles.
A decline in sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including electric cars, also slowed, the association said. NEV sales fell 26 percent, following drops of 30 percent in April and 49 percent in March.
Tesla was the top-selling NEV brand with 11,095 vehicles, the association said.
After growing rapidly for several years, electric-car sales have lost momentum since the government moved to limit subsidies in the middle of last year. The pandemic also hurt demand, and slumping oil prices have made gas guzzlers more competitive.
The government still considers electric cars a priority, and has added a slew of fresh stimulus measures to help the industry recover.
Full-year car sales in China might fall about 10 percent following big declines at the height of the virus crisis earlier this year, association secretary-general Cui Dongshu (崔東樹) said on a news call.
His view is more optimistic than that of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, another industry group, which forecast a decline of 15 percent to 25 percent.
