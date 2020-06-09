Banks including HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and Citigroup Inc have seen a spike in inquiries from Hong Kong residents about opening offshore accounts amid concerns stemming from China’s decision to impose national security legislation on the territory, five people said.
HSBC and Standard Chartered have each seen a 25 to 30 percent jump in inquiries, two of the people said.
The queries add to concerns about capital flight from the Asian financial hub, which has been roiled by pro-democracy protests in the past year, and underline worries about the liquidity of assets as the proposed legislation inflames China-US tensions.
US President Donald Trump has said he is to strip Hong Kong of its special status under US law if China moves ahead with the legislation that aims to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference.
“What I’m worried about the most is I might not be able to freely exchange Hong Kong dollars anymore if the US decided to sanction Hong Kong,” said 39-year-old May Chan, who has asked HSBC about opening an offshore account.
The territory’s central bank has sought to allay concerns, saying it has all the means necessary to defend the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the greenback.
None of the leading global retail banks with operations in the territory have seen large outflows of deposits in the past two weeks, said two of the sources, adding that it can take at least a month to open an offshore account.
However, the rise in inquiries has been strong enough to slow banks’ response times, the sources said, adding that Singapore, the UK, Australia and Taiwan are popular destinations.
Chan was told by HSBC that she would have to wait a month just to get information about opening an offshore account.
She has already changed 70 percent of her savings into foreign currencies, including US dollars and British pounds.
“If things get messy here I might not even be able to transfer my money out in the worst-case scenario, so it’s good to diversify risks,” she said.
While authorities say the legislation would target only a small number of “troublemakers,” critics say it could erode the territory’s high degree of autonomy.
Many Hong Kong residents are renewing their British National Overseas passport, after the proposed legislation prompted the UK to offer a potential refuge to the almost 3 million eligible for it.
“Now is the second wave of opening offshore accounts; the first wave was after June last year during the protests,” said one of the sources, referring to sometimes violent unrest against a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and