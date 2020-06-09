HK law spurs interest in moving money offshore

CAPITAL FLIGHT: None of Hong Kong’s leading global banks have yet seen large outflows of money, but it can take at least a month to open an offshore account

Reuters, HONG KONG





Banks including HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and Citigroup Inc have seen a spike in inquiries from Hong Kong residents about opening offshore accounts amid concerns stemming from China’s decision to impose national security legislation on the territory, five people said.

HSBC and Standard Chartered have each seen a 25 to 30 percent jump in inquiries, two of the people said.

The queries add to concerns about capital flight from the Asian financial hub, which has been roiled by pro-democracy protests in the past year, and underline worries about the liquidity of assets as the proposed legislation inflames China-US tensions.

US President Donald Trump has said he is to strip Hong Kong of its special status under US law if China moves ahead with the legislation that aims to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference.

“What I’m worried about the most is I might not be able to freely exchange Hong Kong dollars anymore if the US decided to sanction Hong Kong,” said 39-year-old May Chan, who has asked HSBC about opening an offshore account.

The territory’s central bank has sought to allay concerns, saying it has all the means necessary to defend the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the greenback.

None of the leading global retail banks with operations in the territory have seen large outflows of deposits in the past two weeks, said two of the sources, adding that it can take at least a month to open an offshore account.

However, the rise in inquiries has been strong enough to slow banks’ response times, the sources said, adding that Singapore, the UK, Australia and Taiwan are popular destinations.

Chan was told by HSBC that she would have to wait a month just to get information about opening an offshore account.

She has already changed 70 percent of her savings into foreign currencies, including US dollars and British pounds.

“If things get messy here I might not even be able to transfer my money out in the worst-case scenario, so it’s good to diversify risks,” she said.

While authorities say the legislation would target only a small number of “troublemakers,” critics say it could erode the territory’s high degree of autonomy.

Many Hong Kong residents are renewing their British National Overseas passport, after the proposed legislation prompted the UK to offer a potential refuge to the almost 3 million eligible for it.

“Now is the second wave of opening offshore accounts; the first wave was after June last year during the protests,” said one of the sources, referring to sometimes violent unrest against a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland.