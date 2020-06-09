The nation’s net foreign fund outflow reached US$3.39 billion last month, increasing from US$427 million a month earlier, as foreign institutional investors sold local shares, despite the local equity market’s recovery, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
It was the fourth consecutive month that Taiwan has recorded a net foreign fund outflow.
Foreign institutional investors, who own about 40 percent of local shares, sold a net NT$151.71 billion (US$5.09 billion) of local shares last month, when the TAIEX rose 221.68 points, or 2 percent, to 10,942.16 points, data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) showed.
They sold the second-highest number of equities so far this year last month, after selling NT$359 billion in shares in March, when the local market was in turmoil due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the TWSE data showed.
“Unlike in March, when foreign investors dumped shares, as they were jittery and needed more cash to meet redemption demand due to global volatility, foreign investors last month sold shares to take advantage of a rebound in the local market and book capital gains,” a commission official said by telephone.
After selling local shares, some investors might have chosen to park their New Taiwan dollars onshore with the aim of buying shares again in the near term, which could explain the US$1.69 billion difference between the fund outflows and shares sold, the official said.
Under the central bank’s rules, foreign institutional investors receiving investment gains from the local stock market must decide within a week whether to transfer the money out of Taiwan or put it back into the local market.
For the first five months of this year, foreign institutional investors registered a net fund outflow of US$16.81 billion, compared with a net fund inflow of US$9.84 billion for the same period last year, the commission’s data showed.
Cumulative foreign fund inflows slid to US$196.34 billion as of the end of last month, from US$199.9 billion a month earlier, the data showed.
The commission said that foreign investors have registered a net fund inflow of NT$55 billion in the past eight days, as the TAIEX has recovered.
The TAIEX yesterday closed up 130.92 points, or 1.14 percent, at 11,610.32.
