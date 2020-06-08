Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





FOREIGN RESERVES

Record high set last month

Taiwan retained its position as having the fourth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world at the end of last month, as the reserves hit a record high of US$484.52 billion, up US$2.73 billion from a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday. The increase came partly as a result of growth in returns from the bank’s management of its reserves, while the appreciation of non-US dollar currencies against the greenback, such as the euro, boosted asset value when converted into the US dollar, it said. It was the second consecutive month Taiwan has been No. 4, after it replaced Saudi Arabia in that position in April.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC board backs buyback

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) on Friday said its board of directors approved a buyback scheme for 200 million shares on the open market, the first such action in a year. The buyback program would start today and is to run through Aug. 7, it said. The company plans to repurchase shares at between NT$11.55 and NT$23.25 per share. The scheme aims to help shore up UMC’s share price — which rose 1.22 percent to NT$16.5 on Friday in Taipei trading — and reward employees, UMC said.

SMARTPHONES

Competition saps HTC sales

HTC Corp’s (宏達電) consolidated sales for last month increased 33.67 percent from a month earlier to NT$397 million (US$13.3 million), but that was 47.28 percent lower than a year earlier, the company said on Friday. Analysts attributed the decline to escalating competition in the global smartphone market. Cumulative sales in the first five months of the year fell 52.82 percent to NT$2.02 billion, HTC said.