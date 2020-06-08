Chinese exports contract, imports plunge

China’s exports contracted last month as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

The somber trade readings for the world’s second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180 million workers. Total trade accounts for about one-third of the economy.

Overseas shipments last month fell 3.3 percent from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5 percent gain in April, customs data showed yesterday. That compared with a 7 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

While exports fared slightly better than expected, imports tumbled 16.7 percent compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 14.2 percent decline the previous month and marking the sharpest decline since January 2016. It had been expected to fall 9.7 percent.

“Exports benefited from the ASEAN market and exchange rate depreciation, while imports were affected by insufficient domestic demand and commodity price declines,” Zhongyuan Bank (中原銀行) chief economist Wang Jun (王軍) said.

ING Bank NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said another reason was likely a drop in parts bought for re-exports — imported goods that are shipped out after further processing — due to the uncertainty of global demand

China posted a record trade surplus of US$62.93 billion last month, the highest since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981, compared with the poll’s forecast for a US$39 billion surplus and US$45.34 billion surplus in April.

China’s trade surplus with the US widened to US$27.89 billion, a Reuters calculation based on customs data showed.

Official and private factory surveys subindices for export orders remained deep in contraction. Profits at China’s industrial firms fell almost 30 percent in the January-April period.

Analysts said bright spots like exports of medical supplies, of which China has dominated the supply chain, masked the strong headwinds faced by exporters stuck with unsold stock and canceled orders from abroad.

