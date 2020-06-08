Credit card spending in April plunged 20 percent from a year earlier to NT$206.2 billion (US$6.91 billion), the steepest monthly drop in the past 11 years, as consumers continued cutting their spending amid the pandemic.
Financial Supervisory Commission data released on Thursday showed last month’s dip led to a decline of 7.44 percent in cumulative credit card spending for the first four months of the year to NT$925.3 billion, compared with NT$999.7 billion a year earlier, the commission’s data showed.
Credit card spending is not expected to rebound soon, as consumers would likely delay big purchases, given that the COVID-19 outbreak has not been fully controlled, commission officials told a news conference in New Taipei City.
However, the government’s Triple Stimulus Coupons plan, which enables Taiwanese and their foreign spouses to buy NT$3,000 in coupons for NT$1,000 as of July 1, might help boost consumption in the second half of this year, the commission said.
The latest data showed Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) retained its top position among 33 credit card issuers in the nation in April, with payments of NT$38.59 billion.
E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) was in second place with NT$30 billion, followed by CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) with NT$29 billion.
As of the end of April, the number of valid credit cards in circulation was 32.13 million, the data showed.
By comparison, the electronic payments business dodged the hit by the pandemic and saw spending rise 15.17 percent annually to NT$3.72 billion, the data showed.
Spending gained 4 percent to NT$13.51 in the first four months, from NT$12.98 billion a year earlier, the data showed.
The commission attributed the steady growth in electronic payment spending to a low comparison base last year as well as more consumers using electronic payments for daily consumption such as food or beverages.
Jko Pay (街口支付), a service offered by Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), saw its number of users climb to 2.33 million, for the first time since October 2018 surpassing Line Pay Money, operated by Line Biz+ Taiwan Ltd (連加網路) and iPass Corp (一卡通票證), the data showed.
Jko Pay also ranked first in the amount of spending and in the size of transfers between accounts, NT$1.68 billion and NT$1 billion respectively, the data showed.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
SCATTERED: Production would be dispersed among a number of countries, which would bring an end to so-called world factories, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu said Decentralized production would be the new focus in manufacturing, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) yesterday told an online forum held by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所). “The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a heavy impact on supply chains as well as production ... [production] would no longer be concentrated in solely one country, this is the end of what we used to call world factories,” Liu said during a panel discussion hosted by MIC director Victor Tsan (詹文男). As the US and China continue to dominate and sway international relations, the rest of the world is
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and