Card spending fell 20% in April

APRIL UPSIDE: The electronic payments business saw spending rise 15.17 percent annually, helped by a low basis of comparison and food and beverage consumption

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Credit card spending in April plunged 20 percent from a year earlier to NT$206.2 billion (US$6.91 billion), the steepest monthly drop in the past 11 years, as consumers continued cutting their spending amid the pandemic.

Financial Supervisory Commission data released on Thursday showed last month’s dip led to a decline of 7.44 percent in cumulative credit card spending for the first four months of the year to NT$925.3 billion, compared with NT$999.7 billion a year earlier, the commission’s data showed.

Credit card spending is not expected to rebound soon, as consumers would likely delay big purchases, given that the COVID-19 outbreak has not been fully controlled, commission officials told a news conference in New Taipei City.

However, the government’s Triple Stimulus Coupons plan, which enables Taiwanese and their foreign spouses to buy NT$3,000 in coupons for NT$1,000 as of July 1, might help boost consumption in the second half of this year, the commission said.

The latest data showed Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) retained its top position among 33 credit card issuers in the nation in April, with payments of NT$38.59 billion.

E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) was in second place with NT$30 billion, followed by CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) with NT$29 billion.

As of the end of April, the number of valid credit cards in circulation was 32.13 million, the data showed.

By comparison, the electronic payments business dodged the hit by the pandemic and saw spending rise 15.17 percent annually to NT$3.72 billion, the data showed.

Spending gained 4 percent to NT$13.51 in the first four months, from NT$12.98 billion a year earlier, the data showed.

The commission attributed the steady growth in electronic payment spending to a low comparison base last year as well as more consumers using electronic payments for daily consumption such as food or beverages.

Jko Pay (街口支付), a service offered by Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), saw its number of users climb to 2.33 million, for the first time since October 2018 surpassing Line Pay Money, operated by Line Biz+ Taiwan Ltd (連加網路) and iPass Corp (一卡通票證), the data showed.

Jko Pay also ranked first in the amount of spending and in the size of transfers between accounts, NT$1.68 billion and NT$1 billion respectively, the data showed.